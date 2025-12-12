King Charles Delivers a Surprising "Good News" Update on His Cancer Treatment

King Charles recorded a special message for the Stand Up to Cancer telethon on Channel 4 in the U.K. on Friday, December 12, and in his broadcast, the monarch revealed that his cancer treatment is headed in the right direction. The King was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in early 2024, and on Friday, he shared that his ongoing medical treatments will be "reduced" in 2026.

"I am able to share the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders,' my schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," The King, 77, said.

He shared that this positive update was "both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years" in the video message, which was recorded at Clarence House.

A spokesperson for The King said, "His Majesty will continue to receive treatment for cancer, but his recovery has reached a very positive stage and his medical team have advised that the schedule of treatment can be reduced in the New Year accordingly."

King Charles is pictured at an advent service at Westminster Abbey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles encouraged the British public to stay on top of their health and get cancer screenings, as early detection is key.

"At least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them," he said. "That is at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed." The King added, "A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people."

The monarch has been receiving weekly medical treatments since he announced his cancer diagnosis last February, and he gave his "most heartfelt thanks" to those in the medical community who help cancer patients every day.

As a spokesperson for The King said, the monarch "has taken great comfort and encouragement from being able to continue leading a full and active life throughout his treatment, while always heeding the advice of his medical team."

The King has been able to continue his busy schedule of royal events over the past nearly two years despite his treatments, rarely slowing down despite Queen Camilla's protests. However, it's been reported that King Charles reluctantly agreed to start eating lunch every day, per doctor's orders...and his wife's.

Staying busy has kept His Majesty's spirit's up, however, with a Buckingham Palace rep adding that The King's "ability to uphold all of his State duties, and to continue with public engagements and overseas tours, has helped greatly with the positive mindset that, as many families will know, is such a vital a part of the recovery journey."

King Charles also reflected on the Christmas season in his broadcast, stating, "This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early. Your life—or the life of someone you love—may depend upon it."