King Charles and Queen Camilla's U.S. State Visit Is Facing a Roadblock as Government Refuses to Confirm Trip

President Donald Trump has been anticipating a historic state visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla in late April, with sources telling the Telegraph that the state visit "can't come quickly enough" to help mend relations between Britain and the United States. But despite reports from multiple outlets discussing details of the trip, the Prime Minister has yet to confirm one is even taking place.

Per the BBC, when Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson was asked about The King's travel plans on Monday, March 9, he replied, "No state visit has been confirmed yet." The comment comes after U.K. government leaders criticized a potential trip to the United States amid tensions following Trump’s military action in the Middle East.

"At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it's clear this visit should not go ahead," said Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey, per the outlet.

Donald and Melania Trump are pictured with Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Queen Camilla at a Buckingham Palace state banquet in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country," Davey added.

However, the Daily Mail reports that cabinet minister Steve Reed told BBC Breakfast that he didn't find Davey's comments to be "appropriate."

"I don't think it's for Ed Davey to decide what the King should or shouldn't be doing," he said. "And I don't think it's appropriate for me to comment on his arrangements either."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are pictured with Donald and Melania Trump during the U.S. state visit to Britain in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A source told the Telegraph last week that diplomatic relations between the U.S. and U.K. have hit an “all-time low” due to ongoing trade tariffs and the situation in the Middle East. Per the BBC, President Trump called Starmer "no Winston Churchill" last week, stating the British prime minister only wanted to "join wars after we've already won."

With King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family sharing a cordial relationship with President Trump, it's been suggested they hold the key to repairing the "special relationship" between the two countries.

However, with no official confirmation from either the U.K. government or Buckingham Palace, the trip remains in limbo.