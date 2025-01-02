How Princess Diana's "Wild Child" Nieces Were Influenced by the "Enormity of Loss" Following Her Death
"She protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened."
Princess Diana's sudden death in a car crash in August 1997 caused people all over the world to experience shock and distress. Dubbed The People's Princess, Diana had a huge impact on almost everyone she met, so it's unsurprising that her nieces have continued to feel her influence in their lives.
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, had four children with his first wife, Victoria Aitken, formerly known as Victoria, Countess Spencer. The couple, who divorced in 1997, welcomed daughter Lady Kitty Spencer, twin girls Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer, and son Louis Frederick John Spencer, Viscount Althorp during their marriage.
According to The Sun, Charles and Victoria's children "grew up abroad and away from the limelight," with the outlet noting that Princess Diana's nieces subsequently earned a "wild child" label.
In 2016, Lady Kitty opened up about her royal aunt in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I was so young [when Diana was alive]," Kitty explained to the outlet. "There are only a few memories, but special memories and happy memories, and I'm so lucky to have those."
Just last year, twins Amelia and Eliza reflected on their own memories of Princess Diana. As the family grew up in South Africa, they were somewhat removed from the incessant press attention surrounding their aunt in the United Kingdom. Recalling a photographer approaching them once when they were with Diana, Eliza explained to Tatler in 2024, "Obviously it could have been quite terrifying for us, being so young and not understanding what was happening. But she turned it into a game of who could get back to the car first." Eliza continued, "It was amazing how she protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened. We had no idea what she was doing at the time."
When Charles Spencer told the twins that Diana had died, Eliza replied, "But not in real life, Daddy," per Tatler. "She thought it was such a terrible story that it must be a fairytale," the outlet reported.
Eliza told Tatler that Diana was "incredibly warm, maternal and loving. She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children's hearts." Understandably, Diana's death was life-changing for the entire family. "As a child, I realized the enormity of the loss for my father and family," Eliza explained. "It was only later that I came to understand the significance of the loss of her as a figure in the world."
The three women have since followed in Diana's footsteps in several ways, from displaying their fashion prowess to supporting multiple charitable endeavors. It would seem as though Princess Diana's influence will continue to impact Kitty, Eliza, and Amelia throughout their lives.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
