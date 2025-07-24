Lady Kitty Spencer Twins With Her Toddler in Dolce & Gabbana Dresses While "Under the Tuscan Sun"

Lady Kitty Spencer keeps her daughter, Athena, out of the public eye, so it's a special treat when she shares a rare photo of the 2-year-old on Instagram. On Thursday, July 24, Princess Diana's niece gave fans a glimpse of her trip to Italy with the toddler, posting an array of adorable photos of the duo dressed in matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses as they enjoyed la dolce vita.

"Under the Tuscan sun 🍇," she captioned the carousel of photos. "Purple is Athena’s favourite colour at the moment, so the Fiat 500 was a hit! 💜" In the pics, Spencer—a longtime Dolce & Gabbana ambassador—wears a white and purple minidress from the fashion house's new collection, while Athena twins with her mom in an $845 child-sized version of the look.

Kitty's poplin dress featured a bustier top, and while Spencer doesn't show her daughter's face on social media, showing her only from behind, the front of Athena's full-skirted dress featured three buttons down the front.

Kitty Spencer and her daughter, Athena, went for a full purple moment while visiting Italy. (Image credit: Kitty Spencer/Instagram)

Mom and daughter wore white shoes with their Dolce & Gabbana dresses. (Image credit: Kitty Spencer/Instagram)

The duo took in the Leaning Tower of Pisa. (Image credit: Kitty Spencer/Instagram)

Both mom and daughter wore white shoes for their day of sightseeing, with Spencer wearing classic Hermès Oran slides and Athena sporting canvas sneakers. Lady Kitty coordinated her quilted white Chanel bag to her shoes, wearing her hair down in several of the shots and pulled back in a ponytail in others as they visited the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Along with their matching moment, Spencer also shared photos of herself and her daughter relaxing in the Tuscan countryside as she wore a strapless white Dolce & Gabbana dress with a romantic rose print. This time, Athena didn't match with mom, wearing a bright pink dress with buttons marching down the back as they took in the stunning views at an Italian villa.

Kitty wore another Dolce & Gabbana dress as the pair relaxed at a palatial villa. (Image credit: Kitty Spencer/Instagram)

Kitty—who recently showed off her Roman holiday style at an Aquazzura x MyTheresa event—spends a fair amount of time in Italy and married her husband, Michael Lewis, in a lavish Italian wedding in 2021.

The notoriously private couple didn't announce they had welcomed a daughter until nearly a year after her birth, when Kitty posed a Reel on Mother's Day 2024 showing off photos of herself and Athena. On April 29 this year, she revealed her daughter's birthday, posting adorable beach photos of herself and Athena and writing, "Two years of you lighting up our world, my darling Athena 🤍 You are sunshine and joy and all things magic. My little girl forever. How proud I am to be your mummy 🤍 I love you more than you could ever imagine or I could ever articulate 🤍."