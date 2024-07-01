Lady Kitty Spencer Finally Reveals the Name of Her Daughter Over Three Months After Announcing Her Birth

The notoriously private Lady Kitty Spencer—the niece of the late Princess Diana, and the eldest daughter of Earl Charles Spencer—has finally revealed her baby daughter’s name, The Mirror reports, months after confirming she had given birth.

On Instagram yesterday, Spencer finally revealed her newborn’s name in a black and white photo post, as the two “perched on a window ledge together,” The Mirror writes. The baby girl was glancing out the window as she was held by her loving mother. “Athena watching the world go by,” Spencer wrote, adding a white heart emoji for effect.

Spencer announced she had given birth on Mother’s Day earlier this year, but left out her daughter’s name. Spencer is “notorious for keeping herself out of the spotlight,” The Mirror writes, and on Mother’s Day—which in the U.K. is celebrated annually in March, and this year fell on March 10—she wrote, again on Instagram, “It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today.”

It’s perhaps not surprising—seeing what her aunt, arguably the most famous woman in the world, went through, and what her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives still endure today—that Spencer has opted to stay away from the limelight. Per The Mirror, she revealed why she speaks so little about her private life, saying “It’s not that I don’t place an importance on love. It’s because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion. I just look forward to a really happy home life—a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should.”

Spencer in one of her many Dolce & Gabbana bespoke gowns for her 2021 wedding to Lewis. (Image credit: Kitty Spencer Instagram)

Though Spencer has been private about her relationship with husband Michael Lewis, Spencer—who is a spokesmodel for Dolce & Gabbana—showed off five custom dresses in total for her wedding to him, which took place in Italy in July 2021. The glamorous wedding took place over the course of three days, and the couple welcomed Athena in 2023, though it’s not clear exactly when. Though Spencer did reveal that she had become a mother back in March, it was only after her younger sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, commented on that Instagram post “My perfect little niece” that the public learned the gender of the baby, Tatler reports. Eliza’s twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer also spoke out proudly, commenting that the baby was “The most perfect angel in the world.”

Both of the Spencer twins are equally smitten with their niece Athena. (Image credit: Getty Images)