Duchess Sophie Says This Summer Shoe Trend Isn't Over Yet as She Teams Up With Princess Charlene in Monaco

Duchess Sophie has been wearing her favorite espadrille wedges all summer long, and even though it's October, she shows no signs of stopping. Whether it's with Me+Em dresses or crisp trousers, the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn her go-to shoes to endless royal functions, and this time, she's taken them to Monaco. The Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward met with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert on October 13, and Sophie's outfit might have been mistaken for a breezy August look as she joined the Monégasque royals.

"Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene had the pleasure of welcoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on their visit to the Principality," an Instagram post from Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's official account read. "A meeting of respect, friendship and warm discussions between Monaco and the United Kingdom."

In the photo, the two couples pose in front of the Prince's Palace, with Duchess Sophie wearing one of her favorite pairs of espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers. She also wore a new short-sleeved cream floral blouse by the brand, and kept the summer vibes going with a new pair of wide-legged white Paige jeans, per Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily.

Prince Edward went for a similarly casual pair of shoes for their trip to Monaco, wearing a pair of black sneakers with blue chinos and a navy blazer.

The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't the only royal who had a Penelope Chilvers moment this week. Princess Kate wore her 20-year-old brown tassel boots by the British label while visiting Northern Ireland with Prince William on October 14.

As for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, both wore tailored suits to meet their British visitors. Charlene debuted an Alexander McQueen heritage check blazer and matching trousers for the occasion, per Royal Fashion Daily, pairing the suit with black Valentino slingback heels.

Although Duchess Sophie's exact shoes are no longer available, shop similar styles from the royal-loved brand, ahead.

