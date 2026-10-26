Their going-out slippers were similar, but styled entirely differently. Hours after the actor was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, Johnson looked more relaxed in jeans. She layered a brown leather bomber jacket over a black cardigan and her go-to Levi's denim.
For accessories, she carried (what appears to be) a sold-out, envelope-style clutch from Celine, which matched her white ballet flats. Don't miss the slim, black Mary Jane-style bands that secured the sleek It shoes.
Meanwhile, tapping into winter's celebrity-beloved robe trend, Jenner sourced London-based designer Conner Ives for the embroidered, butter yellow coat, with creamy white fur along the collar and cuffs. The supermodel stacked a satin blouse and black trousers underneath the jacket, and paired the look with leather ballet flats by The Row.
Johnson and Jenner's closets are intertwined beyond the shoe racks. Last month, before Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live, she styled a $6,300 Valentino jacket. The same piece was seen in Jenner's winter wardrobe in Dec. 2025. Once again, both ballet flat aficionados finished with black ballerinas, but Johnson traded Jenner's stirrup leggings for Levi's jeans, of course.
Here's hoping Jenner and Johnson add more cool-girl conventions to their November and December calendars. My friends and I could use some "similar, but not identical" style inspiration for seasonal get-togethers.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.