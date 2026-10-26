Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner Made Ballet Flats the Dress Code for Their Latest Outing

Great wardrobes think alike.

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Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner grabbed dinner in off-duty outfits and ballet flats
(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to publicly documented outings, Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner have only been friends since June 2025. They hard-launched their connection in designer dresses on a Ritz-Carlton yacht (as one does) and, in November, reunited in cool-girl looks at a Tame Impala concert. Despite sharing the same taste in less-is-more fashion moments, Johnson and Jenner haven't reached the "we accidentally wore the same outfit" stage of their friendship. That is, until October 25, when the two were spotted together in L.A. in made-for-minimalists ballet flats.

Their going-out slippers were similar, but styled entirely differently. Hours after the actor was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, Johnson looked more relaxed in jeans. She layered a brown leather bomber jacket over a black cardigan and her go-to Levi's denim.

For accessories, she carried (what appears to be) a sold-out, envelope-style clutch from Celine, which matched her white ballet flats. Don't miss the slim, black Mary Jane-style bands that secured the sleek It shoes.

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Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner grabbed dinner in off-duty outfits and ballet flats

Dakota Johnson wore jeans and a brown leather bomber jacket to dinner with Kendall Jenner.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, tapping into winter's celebrity-beloved robe trend, Jenner sourced London-based designer Conner Ives for the embroidered, butter yellow coat, with creamy white fur along the collar and cuffs. The supermodel stacked a satin blouse and black trousers underneath the jacket, and paired the look with leather ballet flats by The Row.

Jenner's new Chanel Maxi Flap Bag tagged along, too. She debuted the beige pebble leather bag at Paris Fashion Week last month, marking, by my count, her second Matthieu Blazy-era Maxi Flap.

Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner grabbed dinner in off-duty outfits and ballet flats

Kendall Jenner went with a fashion-forward fur coat and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Johnson and Jenner's closets are intertwined beyond the shoe racks. Last month, before Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live, she styled a $6,300 Valentino jacket. The same piece was seen in Jenner's winter wardrobe in Dec. 2025. Once again, both ballet flat aficionados finished with black ballerinas, but Johnson traded Jenner's stirrup leggings for Levi's jeans, of course.

Here's hoping Jenner and Johnson add more cool-girl conventions to their November and December calendars. My friends and I could use some "similar, but not identical" style inspiration for seasonal get-togethers.

Shop Ballet Flats Inspired by Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.