Writing in the Daily Mail, royal editor Rebecca English shared, "This summer, I can reveal, the unassuming young woman [Lady Louise] worked for her uncle, King Charles, for several weeks, cooking for guests renting the £2,500-a-week [approximately $3,330] lodges on his Scottish estate."
Discussing the surprising role, a source with knowledge of Lady Louise explained, "She's incredibly low-key and discreet. I only know because she cooked for a friend who rang me up [in surprise] to tell me about it."
The source continued, "Louise is a really good cook—it's something she inherits from her mother. They do it together a lot."
Louise earned her degree in English and International Relations from Princess Kate and Prince William's alma mater, the University of St Andrews. The 22-year-old royal has been praised for her down-to-earth approach to life, with her once holding a part-time job in a garden center.
Earlier this year, royal author and expert Robert Jobson spoke to the Daily Mail about Lady Louise, comparing her to her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"Some say it is her grandmother all over again," Jobson shared. The expert continued, "People say Lady Louise looks like her grandmother...There is a resemblance. But the likeness that matters more is not in the face."
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Per Jobson, "She has her grandmother's temperament...Level-headed, thoughtful, and kind. Those who knew the late Queen at that age would recognize a good deal of her in this young woman."