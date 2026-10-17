Lady Louise Secretly Worked for Uncle King Charles "For Several Weeks" This Summer, Utilizing a Skill She "Inherited" From Mom Duchess Sophie

"She's incredibly low-key and discreet."

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Lady Louise has blonde curly hair and is wearing a light blue dress while her mom Duchess Sophie has a blonde bob and is wearing a floral dress
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2026 has been a big year for Lady Louise, after the young royal graduated from the University of St Andrews in July. Since then, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter hasn't been slacking, but has instead been holding down a secret job, according to a new report.

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal editor Rebecca English shared, "This summer, I can reveal, the unassuming young woman [Lady Louise] worked for her uncle, King Charles, for several weeks, cooking for guests renting the £2,500-a-week [approximately $3,330] lodges on his Scottish estate."

Discussing the surprising role, a source with knowledge of Lady Louise explained, "She's incredibly low-key and discreet. I only know because she cooked for a friend who rang me up [in surprise] to tell me about it."

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The source continued, "Louise is a really good cook—it's something she inherits from her mother. They do it together a lot."

Lady Louise wearing a white coat and smiling

"She's incredibly low-key and discreet."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Louise earned her degree in English and International Relations from Princess Kate and Prince William's alma mater, the University of St Andrews. The 22-year-old royal has been praised for her down-to-earth approach to life, with her once holding a part-time job in a garden center.

Earlier this year, royal author and expert Robert Jobson spoke to the Daily Mail about Lady Louise, comparing her to her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Some say it is her grandmother all over again," Jobson shared. The expert continued, "People say Lady Louise looks like her grandmother...There is a resemblance. But the likeness that matters more is not in the face."

Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise standing next to each other outside

"Louise is a really good cook—it's something she inherits from her mother."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Jobson, "She has her grandmother's temperament...Level-headed, thoughtful, and kind. Those who knew the late Queen at that age would recognize a good deal of her in this young woman."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.