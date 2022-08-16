Lady Louise Windsor May Well Be the Royal Family’s Latest Style Influencer

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall… All of these royal women cause searches for the clothing they’re seen wearing in public to soar.

But there’s a younger Royal Family member who has been serving up some seriously enviable style in recent weeks—and no, it’s not Princess Charlotte (quite yet).

At 18, Lady Louise Windsor , eldest daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is showing great promise for becoming the latest royal fashion influencer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She was recently spotted in a car with her dad on her way to Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle, where many royals are spending the summer. On that occasion, she rewore a navy floral dress by Hobbs with long sleeves, a cinched waist and a flared skirt, which she first wore at Christmas 2017, according to royal fashion blog UFO No More .

Although that exact model is of course long sold out, I found some similar designs from the label that you can shop below.

(opens in new tab) HOBBS LONDON Tia Embroidered Fit & Flare Dress $375 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) HOBBS LONDON Hatty Foliage Print Dress $185 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab)

Then, there are the two looks Lady Louise rocked at the recent Commonwealth Games. On one day, she paired a short-sleeved white button-down shirt with a floral midi skirt, simple white sneakers and a fringed brown suede purse.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

On another day, she wore a blue, pink and purple floral midi dress by Peter Pilotto, which the Daily Mail reports she pinched from her mom’s wardrobe. Again, she paired it with some trusty white sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty)

Now, onto Lady Louise’s Jubilee fashion choices. For Trooping the Colour, she went for the classic “formal royal event” look in an imposing embellished asymmetric hat, a bright pink floral dress by Reiss, and a pale pink dressy jacket.

(Image credit: Getty)

And, believe it or not, the young royal’s dress from that particular event is actually in stock (but going fast).

(opens in new tab) REISS Livia Floral Print Midi Dress $109 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab)

You thought I was done?? Nope, Lady Louise has been giving us even more fashion than that lately. She wore an animal print Zara dress at the Platinum Party at the Palace during the Jubilee weekend, which is—you guessed it—sold out, paired with a cozy gray coat.

(Image credit: Getty)

You can shop similar, though a whole lot less understated, dresses below.

(opens in new tab) Zara Animal Print Dress Multicolored $60 at Zara (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Zara Animal Print Dress $50 at Zara (opens in new tab)

And finally, my favorite look of them all: the young royal’s outfit from the Jubilee Thanksgiving Service. She wore a gigantic sequined headband from Jane Taylor London and, without glasses and with her hair out of her face, we need to talk about how similar to her grandmother the Queen she looks. I mean!

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Anywhooo, she wore a beautiful silky midi dress by Ghost, which you can also shop below.

GRACE DRESS Ivory $315 at Ghost (opens in new tab)

TL;DR: Lady Louise Windsor is an up-and-coming royal fashion force to watch.