Lady Louise Windsor May Well Be the Royal Family’s Latest Style Influencer

Also, can we talk about how similar to the Queen she looks???

Lady Louise Windsor
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall… All of these royal women cause searches for the clothing they’re seen wearing in public to soar.

But there’s a younger Royal Family member who has been serving up some seriously enviable style in recent weeks—and no, it’s not Princess Charlotte (quite yet).

At 18, Lady Louise Windsor, eldest daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is showing great promise for becoming the latest royal fashion influencer.

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She was recently spotted in a car with her dad on her way to Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle, where many royals are spending the summer. On that occasion, she rewore a navy floral dress by Hobbs with long sleeves, a cinched waist and a flared skirt, which she first wore at Christmas 2017, according to royal fashion blog UFO No More.

Although that exact model is of course long sold out, I found some similar designs from the label that you can shop below.

HOBBS LONDON Tia Embroidered Fit & Flare Dress

HOBBS LONDON Hatty Foliage Print Dress

Then, there are the two looks Lady Louise rocked at the recent Commonwealth Games. On one day, she paired a short-sleeved white button-down shirt with a floral midi skirt, simple white sneakers and a fringed brown suede purse.

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty)

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty)

On another day, she wore a blue, pink and purple floral midi dress by Peter Pilotto, which the Daily Mail reports she pinched from her mom’s wardrobe. Again, she paired it with some trusty white sneakers.

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty)

Now, onto Lady Louise’s Jubilee fashion choices. For Trooping the Colour, she went for the classic “formal royal event” look in an imposing embellished asymmetric hat, a bright pink floral dress by Reiss, and a pale pink dressy jacket.

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty)

And, believe it or not, the young royal’s dress from that particular event is actually in stock (but going fast).

REISS Livia Floral Print Midi Dress

You thought I was done?? Nope, Lady Louise has been giving us even more fashion than that lately. She wore an animal print Zara dress at the Platinum Party at the Palace during the Jubilee weekend, which is—you guessed it—sold out, paired with a cozy gray coat.

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty)

You can shop similar, though a whole lot less understated, dresses below.

Zara Animal Print Dress Multicolored

Zara Animal Print Dress

And finally, my favorite look of them all: the young royal’s outfit from the Jubilee Thanksgiving Service. She wore a gigantic sequined headband from Jane Taylor London and, without glasses and with her hair out of her face, we need to talk about how similar to her grandmother the Queen she looks. I mean!

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty)

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty)

Lady Louise Windsor

(Image credit: Getty)

Anywhooo, she wore a beautiful silky midi dress by Ghost, which you can also shop below.
GRACE DRESS Ivory

TL;DR: Lady Louise Windsor is an up-and-coming royal fashion force to watch.

