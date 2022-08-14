Princess Charlotte is Learning to Draw from Lady Louise Windsor

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It is said that few bonds are as strong as those between cousins. Your cousins, more often than not, are the ones you learn the most from—and lean on—as you grow up. So it is very sweet to see that tradition exists within the royal family, where few things about their lives are all that normal. And the connection between Princess Charlotte and her cousin Lady Louise Windsor seems to grow stronger with every family vacation.

In anticipation of the family's annual holiday to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth's estate in the Scottish Highlands (long considered one of her favorite places in the world), The Mirror has details about Charlotte's time with her older cousin Louise, and the new skills she's imparting on the younger royal of many talents: namely, teaching her how to draw.

The scene-stealing Charlotte has spent the past few years growing closer with the 18-year-old Louise during these family trips, with Louise happily playing babysitter for Kate and William while everyone is on vacation in the Highlands. And, according to sources close to the family, Louise's love of drawing is inspiring Charlotte to take a crack at it herself, as it was revealed in The Sun that the Queen's allegedly favorite grandchild, "loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer."

What's more, "Because of her obvious artistic skill, the Queen allowed Louise to look through some of the collection of Queen Victoria’s Highlands sketches which are kept at Balmoral but are rarely dug out these days."

Maybe Charlotte will have the opportunity to view, and get inspired by, the sketches as well when the family heads to Balmoral this year.