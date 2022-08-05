Here’s How Meghan Markle Celebrated Turning 41 Yesterday

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Yesterday was Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday, and, in addition to possibly reading members of the royal family’s happy birthday messages to her, Meghan rung in her next trip around the sun with “family and dear friends,” according to an exclusive obtained by Us Weekly .

“Meghan Markle is spending her 41st birthday the best way she knows how—with the people she loves the most,” the outlet reports.

A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Us that “the Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends.” That likely means quality time with husband Prince Harry and children Archie and Lili, and likely mom Doria Ragland as well.

And while it was unclear what friends joined in on the celebration, Harry spoke to Today’s Hoda Kotb in April, saying that the U.S. now feels like home to him and that “we’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community in Santa Barbara [California].”

After celebrating four years of marriage this year, Harry just a few weeks ago proved their love remains strong, despite all obstacles thrown their way: in a speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, the Duke of Sussex referred to Meghan as his “soulmate.”