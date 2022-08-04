The Royal Family is Sending Well-Wishes to Meghan Markle for Her Birthday Today

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle may no longer be a working member of the royal family, but she’s still family—and the royal family is, as they typically do for birthdays, marking the special occasion on social media.

In honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 41st birthday today, Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex,” alongside a photo of Meghan from the Platinum Jubilee in June.

Prince Charles and Camilla also tweeted their support, similarly sharing a photo from the Platinum Jubilee—like the Cambridges, a photo of Meghan from the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving—and writing “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Meghan’s birthday comes two months after she and husband Prince Harry’s last appearance in the U.K., attending Trooping the Colour and the Service of Thanksgiving marking the Platinum Jubilee. While in the U.K., the couple also celebrated the first birthday of daughter Lilibet Diana, who turned one on June 4.

Since turning the milestone age of 40 last August 4, Meghan has settled into life as a mother of two, is working on content deals for both Netflix and Spotify, and undertook engagements in New York City and The Hague, Netherlands, when she visited alongside Harry for his Invictus Games there in April. Though, of, course, the year has not been without controversy (two words come to mind: Tom Bower), she’s also celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Harry, took in a lot of polo matches, made select appearances, and been recognized for her work, including by TIME, who named she and Harry to its Most Influential People list last year.

Here's to another trip around the sun for Meghan!