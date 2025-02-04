How Meghan Markle Got Billie Eilish to Make One L.A. Fire Victim's Dream Come True
The Duchess of Sussex called on fans to "keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been supporting the victims of the devastating wildfires in Southern California over the past month, and in a new Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex shared how she helped one young woman get her beloved Billie Eilish shirt back—with a little assistance from the singer.
"Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires," the duchess captioned her Feb. 4 Reel. "Thanks to everyone who made this possible but most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community’s real heroes."
In the video, she noted "about two or three weeks ago" she was in Altadena with Prince Harry when they met a 15-year-old girl whose house had burnt down. A makeup-free Meghan—dressed in a black sweatshirt with "Archie" and "Lilibet" embroidered on the neck— continued that the girl's mother told her that all her daughter wanted was "the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she'd just gone to."
"I don't know Billie Eilish but I'm going to figure out how to get you this shirt," the duchess said. She then created a voice note, sharing that she "thought of everybody that I knew" in hopes it would get to the singer. Meghan—who rejoined Instagram on New Year's Day— then revealed a package full of clothing, a lunch box and a signed album that arrived from Eilish for the teen.
Meghan Markle fire relief Reel
A photo posted by on
"Huge thank you, Billie Eilish, this is going to mean so much to her," the duchess said in her Reel. She also thanked Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who "helped get this over the line."
"I'm going to go and email her mom now!" the Duchess of Sussex ended her video.
This isn't the first teenager the mom of two has helped out in the wake of the fires. Marie Claire recently spoke with Altadena Girls founder Avery Colvert, 14, who shared what it was like working with the Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Foundation.
The charity founder—who created Altadena Girls to give teenagers who lost their homes items like clothing, accessories and makeup—said that Meghan “came in with bags of clothing from her own closet” and “was there for multiple hours" helping style the girls.
In the following weeks, the Archewell Foundation has continued supporting the organization, with Colvert's stepdad, Matt Chait, telling Marie Claire, "They’ve continued to open lots of doors for us and make connections."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
