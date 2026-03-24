Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Explore "Messy Dynamics" in New Netflix Drama
'Deadline' broke the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are venturing into a new area with their production company.
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The status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Netflix has been making news after a recent report in Variety, but on Tuesday, March 24, Deadline broke the news that the couple will be venturing into new territory with the streamer. Per the media outlet, Harry and Meghan will co-produce a scripted drama through their company, Archewell Productions, about polo players in “the high-flying equestrian town of Wellington, FL.”
The Duke of Sussex, who is an avid polo player, has competed in Wellington himself and is strongly familiar with the culture surrounding the sport. Archewell Productions also produced a Netflix documentary titled Polo in 2024 that followed players at the U.S. Open Polo Championship, but it struggled with ratings.
Per Deadline, the currently untitled new show will explore “the messy dynamics between two rival teams and the families that lead them.”Article continues below
Pegged as an “upstairs-downstairs drama,” the program will also be produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, in addition to Archewell Productions.
Although Polo failed to be a success for Netflix, the new show will be “widening the scope of what is considered an elitist ‘sport of kings’ beyond the rich owners and players,” per Deadline.
The news comes after Netflix parted ways with Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, and insiders told Variety that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the streamer was struggling. “The mood in the building is ‘We’re done,’” one source told the media outlet.
However, as Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, said at an event last week, there are “movies in development” as well as a documentary and other projects in the works with Archewell Productions. “Deals come and go all the time, and we don’t renew so many deals, those just don’t get as much press for obvious reasons. There’s no juicy story there,” Bajaria said.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.