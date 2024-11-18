Meghan Markle's 5 Best Royal Re-Wears

Meghan Markle's outfits have been making headlines ever since she was first confirmed to be dating Prince Harry, but over the years her blend of quiet luxury and laid-back casual looks have created a unique California-meets-Crown aesthetic.

While the art of outfit repeating has long been a hallmark of royal dressing—see: Princess Anne, who routinely rocks outfits she's had for decades—the Duchess of Sussex has brought a contemporary edge to this time-honored tradition.

Like sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex has created a signature look for herself, and that includes some familiar favorites that she's worn a number of times over the years.

Whether it's rocking an old blazer in a different way or transforming a red carpet dress through clever styling, the duchess has brought new life to some of her trusted wardrobe staples. Below, we take a look at five of Meghan Markle's best repeats—and share how you can shop the same pieces.

Lady in Red

The Duchess of Sussex gave her Carolina Herrera gown a different look for a 2024 event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to evening gowns, it's hard to pull off a repeat without it looking samesy. But Markle pulled off a major fashion feat when she re-wore the red Carolina Herrera dress she rocked at the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala for a 2024 red carpet appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the same gown but without its full skirt, wearing the sleek column-style gown sans train at the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala. Markle also wore her hair down in beachy waves versus the ballerina-style updo she wore in 2021, giving her overall look a new and more relaxed appearance.

Although her dress, which hailed from Carolina Herrera's pre-fall 2022 collection, is no longer available, the designer offers a similar style that screams holiday season wedding guest.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carolina Herrera Drape Neck Crepe Gown $3,990 at Nordstrom

Bundled Up

Markle is a fan of Sentaler's sophisticated styles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a bit of a coat aficionado, as my husband can (reluctantly) confirm, so when I see something I like, I often want to buy it in multiple colors. The duchess, it seems, is on board with this philosophy too, having worn both red and tan shades of the same Sentaler wrap coat over the years.

Markle debuted the style during a Christmas 2017 church service with the Royal Family, her first holiday season after the couple's engagement was announced that November. She wore Sentaler's luxe baby alpaca wool coat with a sophisticated brown hat, matching gloves and slouchy brown boots.

Two years later, the duchess stepped out in a red version of the same topper, pairing it with a punchy purple dress and red shoes—a very Princess Diana combo—while visiting Birkenhead, England.

The same year, Markle went on to drape the tan version of the coat over her shoulders for the 2019 WellChild Awards, giving it a completely different look. The Duchess of Sussex also re-wore the green Parosh dress that she debuted for her engagement announcement that night, making two older pieces look fresh again.

Sentaler Wide Collar Alpaca & Wool Wrap Coat $1,990 at Nordstrom

True Blue

The duchess swapped out her shoes to give the dress a different feel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Tonga in 2018, she turned heads in an easy, breezy turquoise Veronica Beard shirt dress with coordinating pastel blue heels (a bargain pair from Banana Republic, nonetheless).

The look was such a hit she chose to bring it out again during the couple's 2019 tour of South Africa—but this time Markle swapped out her high street shoes for a comfy pair of black ankle-tie wedges by Castañer that the Princess of Wales owns in brown. Meghan also switched up her hairstyle, wearing her hair down in loose waves instead of a sleek ponytail. Outfit repeaters, take note.

Castañer Women's Carina Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals $150 at Bloomingdale's

Pump it Up

The duchess owns the same Aquazurra pumps in two different shades. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex has long been a fan of luxury shoe brand Aquazurra, and while her collection is vast, there's one particular style that has been a true workhorse in her wardrobe.

Markle has worn the designer's 'Purist" pump in both nude and navy on multiple occasions through the years, and it's no wonder why. A classic pump will never steer you wrong, whether you're attending a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey or a more everyday pursuit.

Aquazurra Purist 105mm Leather Pumps $681 at Farfetch

Back to Basics

In 2024, the duchess repeated a blazer she wore during her pregnancy with Prince Archie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic blue blazer is one of the items that will stick around in your closet forever, as evidenced by Markle pulling out a nearly 6-year-old Ralph Lauren style in November 2024.

The Duchess of Sussex first wore the jacket during We Day U.K. in March 2019, an event that celebrates social activism in young people. She was pregnant with Prince Archie at the time, wearing the blazer unbuttoned to accommodate her baby bump and pairing it with a stretchy black top.

In 2024 she proved the piece is still a go-to wardrobe staple, wearing it buttoned up (and topped with a red poppy pin) in a joint video with Prince Harry for the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia.