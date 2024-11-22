Velvet bows and red sequins aren't the only ways to own the holiday party outfit genre this winter. Meghan Markle, leading an intimate dinner with the Southern California chapter of the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project, quietly delivered a hostess outfit template I'm planning to copy for a season full of low-key dinners and family gatherings ahead.

The Duchess of Sussex hosted a night of poetry, conversation, and cuisine earlier this fall in partnership with the women's empowerment charity Mina's List, all in service of supporting immigrants who have resettled from Afghanistan in the United States. She embodied the event's welcoming message in a tan, sleeveless turtleneck by the celebrity-favorite basics brand Leset, tucked into a pair of coordinating belted trousers by the eco-minded designer Gabriela Hearst.

Meghan Markle hosted a community dinner with the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project while wearing a versatile, camel outfit. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau)

Leset Zoe Cropped Knitted Turtleneck Sweater $280 at Net-a-Porter

Gabriela Hearst Norman High-Rise Silk Wide-Leg Pants $1,068 at Mytheresa

Streamlined silhouettes, sustainability-led brands, and neutral tones are all staples in the Meghan Markle fashion universe. (She's even joked onstage at events that she needs to wear more color.) So are the accessories she wore for the evening, including a Cartier Love bracelet and a stack of even more gold bangles. Her beauty beat also stayed true to her hallmarks with a bubble bath manicure at her fingertips and her hair curled into soft, beachy waves.

Markle paired a sleeveless sweater from the celebrity-favorite brand Leset with her Cartier Love bracelet and a light pink manicure. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau)

Over the course of the evening, Markle listened to guests' stories of adjusting to life in the United States and the traditions they brought to their new communities. She also spoke exclusively with Marie Claire senior royals editor Kristin Contino about her "low-key" holiday traditions—which always include leaving room at her table for friends and family who may need a place to gather.

Over the course of the evening, Markle and guests from a chapter of the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project shared stories and Middle Eastern-inspired dishes. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau)

While Markle didn't give any insight into her usual holiday wardrobe during the evening, I saw all the details I needed in the photos of her sleeveless turtleneck and slick trousers. It was cozy yet polished, reflective of her personal style but definitely not over-dressed. In other words, it's a holiday welcome hug in an outfit.

Shop a Holiday Dinner Outfit Inspired by Meghan Markle

Aritzia Bare Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater $128 at Aritzia

Theory Sweater Shell in Cashmere $146.25 at Theory

LK Bennett Frances Sleeveless Turtleneck Wool Blend Sweater $136.50 at Nordstrom

Alex Mill Soho Wide Leg Pants $185 at Nordstrom

