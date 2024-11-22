Meghan Markle Is My Low-Key Holiday Outfit Inspiration in a Sleeveless Turtleneck and Trousers
The Duchess of Sussex showed off her style while hosting a special dinner with Afghan women.
Velvet bows and red sequins aren't the only ways to own the holiday party outfit genre this winter. Meghan Markle, leading an intimate dinner with the Southern California chapter of the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project, quietly delivered a hostess outfit template I'm planning to copy for a season full of low-key dinners and family gatherings ahead.
The Duchess of Sussex hosted a night of poetry, conversation, and cuisine earlier this fall in partnership with the women's empowerment charity Mina's List, all in service of supporting immigrants who have resettled from Afghanistan in the United States. She embodied the event's welcoming message in a tan, sleeveless turtleneck by the celebrity-favorite basics brand Leset, tucked into a pair of coordinating belted trousers by the eco-minded designer Gabriela Hearst.
Streamlined silhouettes, sustainability-led brands, and neutral tones are all staples in the Meghan Markle fashion universe. (She's even joked onstage at events that she needs to wear more color.) So are the accessories she wore for the evening, including a Cartier Love bracelet and a stack of even more gold bangles. Her beauty beat also stayed true to her hallmarks with a bubble bath manicure at her fingertips and her hair curled into soft, beachy waves.
Over the course of the evening, Markle listened to guests' stories of adjusting to life in the United States and the traditions they brought to their new communities. She also spoke exclusively with Marie Claire senior royals editor Kristin Contino about her "low-key" holiday traditions—which always include leaving room at her table for friends and family who may need a place to gather.
While Markle didn't give any insight into her usual holiday wardrobe during the evening, I saw all the details I needed in the photos of her sleeveless turtleneck and slick trousers. It was cozy yet polished, reflective of her personal style but definitely not over-dressed. In other words, it's a holiday welcome hug in an outfit.
Shop a Holiday Dinner Outfit Inspired by Meghan Markle
