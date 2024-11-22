Meghan Markle Is My Low-Key Holiday Outfit Inspiration in a Sleeveless Turtleneck and Trousers

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her style while hosting a special dinner with Afghan women.

Meghan Markle speaks to women at an event wearing a sleeveless turtleneck and matching camel pants
(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau)
Velvet bows and red sequins aren't the only ways to own the holiday party outfit genre this winter. Meghan Markle, leading an intimate dinner with the Southern California chapter of the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project, quietly delivered a hostess outfit template I'm planning to copy for a season full of low-key dinners and family gatherings ahead.

The Duchess of Sussex hosted a night of poetry, conversation, and cuisine earlier this fall in partnership with the women's empowerment charity Mina's List, all in service of supporting immigrants who have resettled from Afghanistan in the United States. She embodied the event's welcoming message in a tan, sleeveless turtleneck by the celebrity-favorite basics brand Leset, tucked into a pair of coordinating belted trousers by the eco-minded designer Gabriela Hearst.

Meghan Markle poses with a woman at a holiday meal event

Meghan Markle hosted a community dinner with the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project while wearing a versatile, camel outfit.

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau)

Zoe Cropped Knitted Turtleneck Sweater
Leset Zoe Cropped Knitted Turtleneck Sweater

Norman High-Rise Silk Wide-Leg Pants
Gabriela Hearst Norman High-Rise Silk Wide-Leg Pants

Streamlined silhouettes, sustainability-led brands, and neutral tones are all staples in the Meghan Markle fashion universe. (She's even joked onstage at events that she needs to wear more color.) So are the accessories she wore for the evening, including a Cartier Love bracelet and a stack of even more gold bangles. Her beauty beat also stayed true to her hallmarks with a bubble bath manicure at her fingertips and her hair curled into soft, beachy waves.

Meghan Markle wears a sleeveless turtleneck with a pair of matching camel pants for a holiday dinner

Markle paired a sleeveless sweater from the celebrity-favorite brand Leset with her Cartier Love bracelet and a light pink manicure.

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau)

Essie Nail Polish, Salon-Quality, 8-Free Vegan, Finish, Mademoiselle, 0.46 Ounces (packaging May Vary) Sheer Pink
Essie Nail Polish

#love# Bracelet, Classic Model
Cartier Love Bracelet

Over the course of the evening, Markle listened to guests' stories of adjusting to life in the United States and the traditions they brought to their new communities. She also spoke exclusively with Marie Claire senior royals editor Kristin Contino about her "low-key" holiday traditions—which always include leaving room at her table for friends and family who may need a place to gather.

Meghan Markle cooks a holiday meal with a group of Afghan refugee women

Over the course of the evening, Markle and guests from a chapter of the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project shared stories and Middle Eastern-inspired dishes.

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau)

While Markle didn't give any insight into her usual holiday wardrobe during the evening, I saw all the details I needed in the photos of her sleeveless turtleneck and slick trousers. It was cozy yet polished, reflective of her personal style but definitely not over-dressed. In other words, it's a holiday welcome hug in an outfit.

Shop a Holiday Dinner Outfit Inspired by Meghan Markle

Aritzia Bare Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater
Aritzia Bare Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater

Lauren Pleated Stretch Jersey Wide-Leg Pant
Lauren Pleated Stretch Jersey Wide-Leg Pant

Theory Sweater Shell in Cashmere
Theory Sweater Shell in Cashmere

a pair of pleated jcrew pants in front of a plain backdrop
J.Crew Natalia Pant in Four-Season Stretch

Frances Sleeveless Turtleneck Wool Blend Sweater
LK Bennett Frances Sleeveless Turtleneck Wool Blend Sweater

Soho Wide Leg Pants
Alex Mill Soho Wide Leg Pants

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

