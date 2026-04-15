During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia, the Duchess of Sussex was mysteriously absent from Wednesday’s schedule of events. Her whereabouts were kept under wraps, as Meghan surprised cast, crew, contestants, and royal watchers around the world with a surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia. “Passionate foodie Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge,” MasterChef Australia announced on their Instagram account.

Meghan Markle will be a guest judge on Australia's MasterChef. (Image credit: MasterChef Australia)

Meghan and Harry are on a visit to Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle received a cheerful welcome on the show, as host Poh Ling Yeow said, “we’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this.” Yeow could barely contain her excitement as she joyfully announced the surprise guest judge. “All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!”

Princess Kate might find Meghan’s television appearance interesting, as the Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the MasterChef franchise. While speaking with Kim Innes, founder of Humble Crumble , on a visit to Borough Market, Princess Kate asked, “were you on MasterChef?” When Innes replied that yes, she was on the latest episode of the show, the princess replied “I watched it! I thought you looked very familiar.” The Princess of Wales loves a good BBC series to relax with in the evening.

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Meghan Markle is a "passionate foodie." (Image credit: Jenna Peffley/Netflix)

Princess Kate is also a fan of MasterChef, which she revealed to contestant Kim Innes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate praised the show’s success, and the impact it can have on small businesses and restaurants. “I just think that's what's been so fantastic about programs like that,” the Princess of Wales told the crumble bakery founder. The princess praised shows like MasterChef for “encouraging creativity but also showcasing businesses like yourself.”

Meghan Markle will feature as a guest judge on the show, which premieres in Australia on April 19. Meghan and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia continues, with the women’s wellbeing retreat still to come as a highlight of the trip.

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