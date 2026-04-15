Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Guest Appearance on Princess Kate’s Favorite Show
“Passionate foodie Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge.”
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During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia, the Duchess of Sussex was mysteriously absent from Wednesday’s schedule of events. Her whereabouts were kept under wraps, as Meghan surprised cast, crew, contestants, and royal watchers around the world with a surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia. “Passionate foodie Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge,” MasterChef Australia announced on their Instagram account.
Meghan Markle received a cheerful welcome on the show, as host Poh Ling Yeow said, “we’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this.” Yeow could barely contain her excitement as she joyfully announced the surprise guest judge. “All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!”
Princess Kate might find Meghan’s television appearance interesting, as the Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the MasterChef franchise. While speaking with Kim Innes, founder of Humble Crumble, on a visit to Borough Market, Princess Kate asked, “were you on MasterChef?” When Innes replied that yes, she was on the latest episode of the show, the princess replied “I watched it! I thought you looked very familiar.” The Princess of Wales loves a good BBC series to relax with in the evening.Article continues below
Princess Kate praised the show’s success, and the impact it can have on small businesses and restaurants. “I just think that's what's been so fantastic about programs like that,” the Princess of Wales told the crumble bakery founder. The princess praised shows like MasterChef for “encouraging creativity but also showcasing businesses like yourself.”
Meghan Markle will feature as a guest judge on the show, which premieres in Australia on April 19. Meghan and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia continues, with the women’s wellbeing retreat still to come as a highlight of the trip.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.