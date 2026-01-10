In September 2025, King Charles and Prince Harry reunited for a "private tea" at Clarence House in London, suggesting their estrangement had come to an end. Now, royal sources are claiming that the Duke of Sussex wishes to "fulfill a dream" alongside The King, which could "end" the royal rift, once and for all.

The Invictus Games is set to take place in Birmingham in the U.K. in 2027. A source recently told the Sun, "Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus—and he wants him to open the games alongside him."

The source further alleged, "Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It's his dream to have his father by his side." According to the insider, Prince Harry hopes to have "Charles involved in the opening ceremony," noting, "The games represent a cause close to both's hearts."

Prince William, Queen Camilla, King Charles, and Prince Harry attending the Invictus Games in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to royal sources, the timing might work out for a proper reunion between Prince Harry and members of the Royal Family. "They appear to want a reconciliation and the games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other," an insider told the publication. "The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion."

The insider also suggested that individuals planning the Invictus Games have become "convinced it will happen." As a result, the Invictus Games team is allegedly "planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony."

Prince Harry attending the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, only time will tell whether The King intends to become involved in the Invictus Games in 2027. Still, it appears as though Prince Harry is allegedly hopeful for a public Royal Family reunion with his father.