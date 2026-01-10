Royal Sources Claim Prince Harry Wants to "Fulfill a Dream" Alongside King Charles, Which "Could End" the Royal Family "Feud" for Good
"Harry wants it to happen for their relationship," a source claimed.
In September 2025, King Charles and Prince Harry reunited for a "private tea" at Clarence House in London, suggesting their estrangement had come to an end. Now, royal sources are claiming that the Duke of Sussex wishes to "fulfill a dream" alongside The King, which could "end" the royal rift, once and for all.
The Invictus Games is set to take place in Birmingham in the U.K. in 2027. A source recently told the Sun, "Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus—and he wants him to open the games alongside him."
The source further alleged, "Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It's his dream to have his father by his side." According to the insider, Prince Harry hopes to have "Charles involved in the opening ceremony," noting, "The games represent a cause close to both's hearts."
According to royal sources, the timing might work out for a proper reunion between Prince Harry and members of the Royal Family. "They appear to want a reconciliation and the games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other," an insider told the publication. "The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion."
The insider also suggested that individuals planning the Invictus Games have become "convinced it will happen." As a result, the Invictus Games team is allegedly "planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony."
Of course, only time will tell whether The King intends to become involved in the Invictus Games in 2027. Still, it appears as though Prince Harry is allegedly hopeful for a public Royal Family reunion with his father.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.