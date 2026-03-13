Princess Kate Reveals Her "Fantastic" Weeknight TV Habits

Behind the doors of Forest Lodge, Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly live a very normal private life. With no live-in staff, the evenings are free to be a typical family, managing homework, bedtimes, and weekly TV rituals. Princess Kate just revealed one of her regular television shows of choice, and it might come as a surprise.

While speaking with Kim Innes, founder of Humble Crumble, Princess Kate suddenly asked, “were you on MasterChef?” When Innes replied that yes, she was on the latest episode of the show, the princess replied “I watched it! I thought you looked very familiar.”

Princess Kate chats with Kim Innes, who was a contestant on MasterChef: The Professionals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate's family home, Forest Lodge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I just think that's what's been so fantastic about programs like that,” the Princess of Wales told the crumble bakery founder. The princess praised shows like MasterChef for “encouraging creativity but also showcasing businesses like yourself.” MasterChef: The Professionals has been airing on BBC One over the last several evenings.

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MasterChef isn’t the only BBC series that Princess Kate enjoys watching. In 2019, Prince William revealed that his wife and his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, are huge fans of the dancing competition show Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking to judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman at a charity gala, Prince William said "Catherine is a huge fan [of the show] and my mother-in-law loves it."

Prince William and Princess Kate live a quiet family life behind closed doors. (Image credit: Getty/Comic Relief)

As two working parents with three children, sports, activities, family obligations, hobbies, exercise, and incredibly busy lives, it is hard to imagine Princess Kate sitting down ready to watch a show at 8PM on a weeknight. Perhaps this is the benefit of a life without social media, as the Princess of Wales doesn’t doomscroll and famously loses her phone on a regular basis. Prince William and Princess Kate previously shared that they love to cuddle up and binge a series together, like Downton Abbey and Black Doves on Netflix.