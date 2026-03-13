Princess Kate Reveals Her "Fantastic" Weeknight TV Habits
Princess Kate told the MasterChef contestant, “I watched it last night!”
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Behind the doors of Forest Lodge, Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly live a very normal private life. With no live-in staff, the evenings are free to be a typical family, managing homework, bedtimes, and weekly TV rituals. Princess Kate just revealed one of her regular television shows of choice, and it might come as a surprise.
While speaking with Kim Innes, founder of Humble Crumble, Princess Kate suddenly asked, “were you on MasterChef?” When Innes replied that yes, she was on the latest episode of the show, the princess replied “I watched it! I thought you looked very familiar.”
“I just think that's what's been so fantastic about programs like that,” the Princess of Wales told the crumble bakery founder. The princess praised shows like MasterChef for “encouraging creativity but also showcasing businesses like yourself.” MasterChef: The Professionals has been airing on BBC One over the last several evenings.Article continues below
MasterChef isn’t the only BBC series that Princess Kate enjoys watching. In 2019, Prince William revealed that his wife and his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, are huge fans of the dancing competition show Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking to judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman at a charity gala, Prince William said "Catherine is a huge fan [of the show] and my mother-in-law loves it."
As two working parents with three children, sports, activities, family obligations, hobbies, exercise, and incredibly busy lives, it is hard to imagine Princess Kate sitting down ready to watch a show at 8PM on a weeknight. Perhaps this is the benefit of a life without social media, as the Princess of Wales doesn’t doomscroll and famously loses her phone on a regular basis. Prince William and Princess Kate previously shared that they love to cuddle up and binge a series together, like Downton Abbey and Black Doves on Netflix.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.