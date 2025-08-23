The Adorable Way Prince Archie Inspired Parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Create a New Project for Netflix
"They were already admirers."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal is set to continue, with the two royals planning to work on a multitude of projects for the streamer. While a second season of With Love, Meghan is due to be released later this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also drawing inspiration from their eldest child, Prince Archie, for a new project.
When Harry and Meghan announced their renewed Netflix deal on August 11, it was revealed that they're producing a new documentary, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within. The documentary will focus on the Ugandan dance troupe Masaka Kids Africana, many of whom "have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine, and disease."
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed how the couple discovered the dance troupe, telling The Telegraph, "They would watch the videos regularly with Archie at home. So, they were already admirers of the organization before the film project came to them in 2023."
Elaborating on why Meghan and Harry wanted to help bring the documentary to the screen, their spokesperson told the outlet, "When the duke and duchess were made aware of the short, they quickly recognized the kids from their viral videos and fell in love with their deeper stories." They continued, "Archewell Productions then partnered with seasoned producer Geeta Gandbhir to harness the film's style and tone and ultimately finish the film as you see it today."
As well as finding inspiration in Prince Archie's favorite viral videos, Meghan and Harry have wide-ranging plans for their future at the streaming service. "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," Duchess Meghan explained in a statement announcing the renewed partnership. "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.