In a Nod to Meghan Markle’s Fashion Influence, J.Crew Cheekily Updates the Product Description for the Sweater Blazer She Wore This Week

Demand for the piece crashed the brand’s site.

Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

Excitement over the J.Crew sweater blazer Meghan Markle wore to the Invictus Games this week literally crashed the brand’s site shortly after she was seen wearing it, as Marie Claire reported on earlier this week (hint: you can shop the look in that post!)—and it seems the company is taking notice of Meghan’s impact.

Per The Independent, J.Crew has changed the description for its Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer to reflect what Meghan was doing when seen in the look—she was at her husband Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, watching a competition in Dusseldorf, Germany for the Games’ sixth iteration. That being said, the item’s description online now reads that it’s “the perfect polished layer for the office, coffee dates…and sporting events,” apparently reflecting where Meghan wore the piece. Per The Independent, the product description previously ran without the added “sporting events” suggestion. The Sweater Blazer is currently available in several colors on J.Crew's website, or you can pre-order Meghan's exact version

In addition to the sweater blazer, Meghan’s look that day also included a pair of Staud linen shorts, a black tank top, and Chanel flats. The Independent reports that “fans praised the effortlessly chic look online” and, shortly after Meghan’s appearance that day, the J.Crew website went down. The brand confirmed the site was down, but cited the reason as “planned maintenance.” *insert shrug emoji here*

“Social media users hailed Meghan’s sartorial influence after J.Crew’s website crashed, as one person listed other accessories and items of clothing that quickly sold out after the duchess was seen wearing them,” The Independent reports.

Meghan wore another piece from J.Crew later that same day, wearing a black sweatervest from the brand. (To shop all of the pieces of Meghan’s wardrobe this week that aren’t sold out, at least as of press time last night, click here.)

And let’s not forget, shall we, why Meghan was there in the first place: this year’s Invictus Games saw a total of 550 sick, wounded, and injured former and current military personnel from across 22 countries—including first-time participants Nigeria, Colombia, and Israel—compete in the Games.

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

