Why Meghan Markle Should Wait to Release a Memoir, According to One PR Expert

Ever since Prince Harry's bestselling bombshell memoir, Spare, was released in January of this year (and even before that), people have been wondering whether his wife Meghan Markle would be releasing a memoir of her own.

For one PR expert and royal commentator, the best strategy for the Duchess of Sussex if she does in fact want to write a book about her life would be to wait until there is more of an appetite for personal stories from her and Harry.

"I would be surprised were Meghan to release an autobiography any time in the next few years," Edward Coram-James told Express.

"You don’t release a biography when the world is arguably a little tired of hearing from you. Interest in the Sussexes is currently on the decline, and their currency has diminished this year."

Coram-James has a point: After the release of Spare, the general feeling amid royal fans is that we kind of know everything we need to know about the Sussexes and their relationship to the Royal Family—and therefore that there isn't much left to say.

However, the expert doesn't think that Meghan should shelve any memoirist aspirations forever.

"At some point interest in the royal couple will rise again. [Meghan] should wait until that moment," he claimed.

"That being said, the Sussexes have defied many a long-held PR golden rule (I would argue to their detriment) over the past few years.

"So in some respects disregarding this one, and releasing the memoir at a time when many simply would not want it, would not come as much of a surprise at all."

As far back as September 2022, there were signs pointing to the possibility of Meghan releasing a memoir.

In December 2022, a source claimed, "She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned. It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles."

To that point, last month, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned, "This would have huge sales which would be almost guaranteed and ensure the rift [with the royals] remains or is widened if that is possible." Yeesh.