Why Meghan Markle Should Wait to Release a Memoir, According to One PR Expert

It's not the right time, says Edward Coram-James.

Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Ever since Prince Harry's bestselling bombshell memoir, Spare, was released in January of this year (and even before that), people have been wondering whether his wife Meghan Markle would be releasing a memoir of her own.

For one PR expert and royal commentator, the best strategy for the Duchess of Sussex if she does in fact want to write a book about her life would be to wait until there is more of an appetite for personal stories from her and Harry.

"I would be surprised were Meghan to release an autobiography any time in the next few years," Edward Coram-James told Express.

"You don’t release a biography when the world is arguably a little tired of hearing from you. Interest in the Sussexes is currently on the decline, and their currency has diminished this year."

Coram-James has a point: After the release of Spare, the general feeling amid royal fans is that we kind of know everything we need to know about the Sussexes and their relationship to the Royal Family—and therefore that there isn't much left to say.

However, the expert doesn't think that Meghan should shelve any memoirist aspirations forever.

"At some point interest in the royal couple will rise again. [Meghan] should wait until that moment," he claimed.

"That being said, the Sussexes have defied many a long-held PR golden rule (I would argue to their detriment) over the past few years.

"So in some respects disregarding this one, and releasing the memoir at a time when many simply would not want it, would not come as much of a surprise at all."

As far back as September 2022, there were signs pointing to the possibility of Meghan releasing a memoir.

In December 2022, a source claimed, "She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned. It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles."

To that point, last month, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned, "This would have huge sales which would be almost guaranteed and ensure the rift [with the royals] remains or is widened if that is possible." Yeesh.

Topics
Meghan Markle
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸