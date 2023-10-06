Why Meghan Markle Should Wait to Release a Memoir, According to One PR Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ever since Prince Harry's bestselling bombshell memoir, Spare, was released in January of this year (and even before that), people have been wondering whether his wife Meghan Markle would be releasing a memoir of her own.
For one PR expert and royal commentator, the best strategy for the Duchess of Sussex if she does in fact want to write a book about her life would be to wait until there is more of an appetite for personal stories from her and Harry.
"I would be surprised were Meghan to release an autobiography any time in the next few years," Edward Coram-James told Express.
"You don’t release a biography when the world is arguably a little tired of hearing from you. Interest in the Sussexes is currently on the decline, and their currency has diminished this year."
Coram-James has a point: After the release of Spare, the general feeling amid royal fans is that we kind of know everything we need to know about the Sussexes and their relationship to the Royal Family—and therefore that there isn't much left to say.
However, the expert doesn't think that Meghan should shelve any memoirist aspirations forever.
"At some point interest in the royal couple will rise again. [Meghan] should wait until that moment," he claimed.
"That being said, the Sussexes have defied many a long-held PR golden rule (I would argue to their detriment) over the past few years.
"So in some respects disregarding this one, and releasing the memoir at a time when many simply would not want it, would not come as much of a surprise at all."
As far back as September 2022, there were signs pointing to the possibility of Meghan releasing a memoir.
In December 2022, a source claimed, "She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned. It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles."
To that point, last month, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned, "This would have huge sales which would be almost guaranteed and ensure the rift [with the royals] remains or is widened if that is possible." Yeesh.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Selena Gomez Wore 3 Dresses, Each More Beautiful Than the Next, For Her Charity Gala
No, I won't *calm down* about this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are Reportedly Living Together Amid Their Respective Divorces
They're based in NYC right now.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
David Beckham Ruthlessly Shut Down Victoria's Claim She Grew Up "Working Class"
Oops!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Spotify CEO Suggests 'Archetypes' Didn't Make Consumers "Happy" Enough to Warrant a Second Season
Show business can be brutal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apparently Ran Into this Newlywed Celebrity Couple While Vacationing Secretly in Portugal
That’s a whole lot of star power in one room!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Two Vital Assets That Could Equal a Successful Political Future, Royal Historian Says
“Polling suggests many Democrats agree Meghan is the right fit for them.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle, U.S. Senator? Maybe, and Maybe Sooner Than You Think
Her name is being offered up to possibly fill the U.S. Senate seat of California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who died Friday at age 90.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry "Wants His Old Life Back" and Meghan Markle Is "Frustrated" By It, Commentator Claims
Today in "let's take these comments with a grain of salt."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a “Mega Secret” Detour to This European Country After the Invictus Games
The couple are said to have visited a member of the royal family while there.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why is Meghan Markle’s Former Costar Sharing So Many Behind-the-Scenes Images of Her?
Adams later walked back sharing the never-before-seen photos, saying he was “incredibly sorry.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Has Had to Find New Royals to "Confide" In After Sussex Departure, Says Expert
She has a lot in common with Duchess Sophie.
By Iris Goldsztajn