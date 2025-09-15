At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding, the Duchess of Kent "Broke Royal Protocol" in a Surprising Way
The late royal made quite an impact at the couple's nuptials.
Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who once led a secret life as a music teacher, passed away on September 4 at the age of 92. While the duchess was relatively low-key within the Royal Family, particularly in her later years, she made quite an impact at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on May 19, 2018. In fact, the Duchess of Kent reportedly broke royal protocol in a surprising way at the regal ceremony, which was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
For the important occasion, Duchess Katharine wore a floral Erdem dress, which she accessorized with a lilac fascinator, pearl jewelry, and a white crossbody bag. For footwear, the Duchess of Kent ditched heels in favor of comfort, opting for a pair of white and silver Hogan sneakers.
Even though the Duchess of Kent's choice of footwear likely broke some Royal Family rules, her white sneakers perfectly complimented her wedding guest outfit, via Hello! magazine.
In a break from tradition, the Duchess of Kent will be honored in the first royal Catholic funeral in recent history on Tuesday, September 16. Many important members of the Royal Family will be in attendance for Duchess Katharine's funeral at Westminster Cathedral. "Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor," the Royal Family's press release explained. The press release further noted, "Flags will be half-masted at all official royal residences flying the Union Flag on the day of the funeral."
Reporting news of the duchess's death, an official statement from the Royal Family explained, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent." The statement continued, "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night [on Sept. 4] at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."
