Meghan Markle Reveals One of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Favorite Meals Along With Her Simple, "Fun" Back-To-School Tips

The second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix series With Love, Meghan, premiered on August 26, and throughout the lifestyle show she demonstrates how to make everyday moments just a bit more special.

The Duchess of Sussex—who shares kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with Prince Harry—gives viewers a look at some of her kid-friendly cooking and crafting projects on season two. But now that vacations have come to an end, she's turning her creative cooking to school days and how to extend that summer magic into September.

Below, check out the Duchess of Sussex's favorite back-to-school tips, as shared with Marie Claire.

On September 1, the duchess shared a photo of Princess Lilibet visiting the set of With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Never Underestimate the Value of a Handwritten Note

"Scribble something for your little one and tuck it in their lunchbox—a joke, a little poem, your own version of Mad Libs, or just a sentence telling your child what your favorite thing about them is or how much you love them," the duchess shares.

"Who doesn’t appreciate being thought of? And that validation from a parent when they’re going back into school may be just the boost your child needs, whether in pre-K or as a teen," she adds. The Duchess of Sussex, who often shows off her signature calligraphy in With Love, Meghan, continues, "If it’s in your handwriting, even better. Just take one minute to do it; it can go such a long way!"

Backpack Surprise

"Nestle a sweet something (not suggesting candy) into their backpack on the first Friday back to school," the Duchess of Sussex says. "The first week can have a lot of big feelings, and a little nod to let them know you see them is so special." She suggests slipping in "a tiny pack of stickers, a funny photo of your family, or an unexpected surprise like something you used to find in a Cracker Jack box."

"It doesn’t have to cost much at all, just a little trinket to celebrate the first week, tucked in as a surprise," she adds. "Love is in the details."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chrissy Teigen stars in one of the new episodes of With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Lunchboxes

Meghan shares that Archie and Lili enjoy switching up their lunches for breakfast treats from time to time. "If your kids are like mine, they love 'breakfast for dinner,' just as I did when I was young," she says. "Swap out a sandwich for waffles or pancakes (you can use the frozen ones), a mini packet or scoop of jam, some bacon, and hard-boiled eggs with salt."

The duchess, who uses her As ever flower sprinkles liberally throughout her Netflix show, continues, "You can have fun with this and decorate the lunchboxes in unique ways every day, but if there’s no time, just the novelty of breakfast for lunch can sometimes be a welcome win! And when in doubt, a few flower sprinkles are fun too!"

Rose and Thorn

Wrapping up her tips, Meghan suggests sharing both the highs and lows of the school day. "It’s a classic, but sometimes we forget about this easy prompt," she says. "Taking the time at the end of the day to connect as a family and talk about your ‘rose’ and ‘thorn’ at dinner can be a wonderful way to bring everyone closer. You can even do this on the car ride home after the school day is over."

"Your rose is a highlight of your day, and your thorn is something that maybe didn’t feel so good or that hurt a little bit," the duchess continues. "Sharing both is a great opportunity to talk about your days together. It’s also better than the one-word answer you can get if you just ask, '"How was your day?'"

However, she shares that Archie and Lilibet have a new go-to phrase to describe their days, adding, "Truth be told, our children have now started saying, 'My day was just a blast!' and that makes us smile to no end!"