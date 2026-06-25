Prince Harry Reveals the Two Things Meghan Markle Prayed to Princess Diana For During Emotional Gravesite Visit

Princess Diana still remains the first royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look to for guidance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to the U.K. next month with their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, marking the first time the entire family has returned since 2022. During their trip across the pond for Harry’s Invictus Games, there seems to be plans to stay in familial quarters.

Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home and where she is buried, is closed to visitors on July 10 and 11, leaving many to believe Harry, his wife and kids will be making time to visit his late mother.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured outside Windsor Castle during a 2022 visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan last visited Diana's burial site on the 25th anniversary of her death. In his memoir Spare, he recalled rowing out on a boat to the island. After mentioning “no visit to this place was ever easy,” he emphasized the significance of that occasion. The Duke of Sussex wrote, “At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum."

“We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave,” he continued. “Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity.”

Afterwards, Harry gave his wife a moment alone with his mother. After taking a walk, he noticed the actress in the midst of a prayer. He remembered, “When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone."

Princesse Diana holds Prince Harry close on vacation in Majorca, Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once they departed, Prince Harry couldn’t help but wonder how Meghan's first time speaking with Diana went. He then learned his wife had a similar conversation with his mother.

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"I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for,” Harry added. “Clarity, she said. And guidance."