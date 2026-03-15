Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are responding to a number of stories that have been circulating as a result of one royal author's new book. The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly "furious," and believes the writer has finally "crossed the line," per Hello! magazine.

An excerpt from Tom Bower's book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit, and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, was published by the Times on March 13, and included several allegations about Meghan and Harry. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a statement with People in response to Bower's new book.

"Mr. Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation," the Sussexes's spokesperson shared. "This is someone who has publicly stated, 'The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,' language that speaks for itself."

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"This is someone who has publicly stated, 'The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,' language that speaks for itself." (Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan and Harry's statement continued, "He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."

"He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry's Invictus Games also faced criticism in an excerpt from Bower's book, leading the organization to respond to the author's claims. "It is disappointing to see the Times give prominence to commentary that appears driven by a long-established agenda rather than a genuine understanding of the Invictus Games and the community it supports," a spokesperson shared, via People.

The statement continued, "The focus should remain where it belongs—on the courage, recovery, and camaraderie of those who have served."