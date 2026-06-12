15 years after Jennifer Lopez released "On the Floor," the dance track rejoined the Billboard charts. Its revival is all thanks to Prime Video's Off Campus—and actor Mika Abdalla's recreation of J.Lo's 2000 Grammys gown. On June 11, Lopez performed the song in the ultimate cut-out bodysuit, passing the Versace baton to Abdalla's character, Allie.

Two days after the A-lister arrived in Paris, she finally revealed the reason behind her visit. She was David Guetta's surprise guest at the opening night of his new tour, The Ultimate Monolith Show. The two performed their new song, "Save Me Tonight," together, but she didn't leave center stage right away.

Guetta and Lopez blessed Off Campus fans with a live performance of "On the Floor," Lopez's first since the Up All Night Tour last August. After weeks of anti-naked dresses on the Office Romance press tour, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn awoke Lopez's pop star side in a barely-there bodysuit.

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Jennifer Lopez styled a cut-out bodysuit from TTSWTRS for her surprise "On the Floor" performance. (Image credit: Courtesy of TTSWTRS)

Lopez's music career demonstrates she knows her way around a unitard. The one-piece must be skintight, supportive, and sultry in some way. The $285 TIME Bodysuit from Ukrainian fashion brand TTSWTRS checked all of her boxes, and then some. No wonder the silhouette looked so show-ready—it was designed by the brand's creative director, Anna Osmekhina, a former costume designer.

Believe it or not, the bodysuit wasn't custom. (Image credit: Courtesy of TTSWTRS)

What started as a simple black one-piece became surprisingly anatomical. TTSWTRS printed a turquoise, almost iridescent gridlock onto one side of the style. It mirrored the look of a CT scan atop her torso, shoulder strap, and back. Once the web withered away, the bodysuit's racerback and high neckline remained black. Cut-outs atop her chest and collarbone were supersized compared to the back's teeny-tiny slits and thong.

The matching, $190 Time Jacket didn't join Lopez during her two-song show. She needed as much range of motion to dominate the Stade de France's enormous stage. The moto jacket's glossy, lacquer leather would've shined under the stadium's spotlights, though. Zoom in, and you'll see the bodysuit's turquoise-tinted X-ray along jacket's sleeves, zip-up closure, and back.

It's been a minute since Lopez picked up a microphone and sang her greatest hits—almost seven months, to be exact. But you wouldn't know it. The cut-out bodysuit is so on-brand for her pop star persona. Late last year, she changed one bedazzled unitard for another at her Las Vegas residency.

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On the off-chance Lopez's costumes were completely opaque, she made them risqué with plunge necklines or high hip hemlines. See the "Waiting For Tonight" singer's bodysuit at the Elie Saab runway show in 2024, for proof.

Should Allie want to channel J.Lo again in Off Campus Season 2, it's best the character starts with a bold bodysuit.

TOPICS Jennifer Lopez