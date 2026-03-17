Meghan Markle Reveals Her "Current Bedside Book" and What Makes Her Kids "Bloom" in a Rare Instagram Comment
"When @meghan the Duchess of Sussex shares your book, you go into shock, you share, and you celebrate."
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Meghan Markle shared some insights into her March with Prince Harry and their two children on her Instagram Stories, and one of her videos caused a British author to “go into shock.”
The Duchess of Sussex posted several Stories from her Montecito, California backyard, including a sweet clip of redheaded Princess Lilibet with the family’s chickens. Meghan also flipped through the pages of a heavily dogeared book—and she popped onto the author’s Instagram page to share how much she was loving the poetry collection.
The Duchess of Sussex showed off how many pages she’d folded over in a copy of They Bloom Because of You by Jessica Urlichs, with the book focused on “poems on the infinite love, growth, and magic of motherhood.”Article continues below
“So good,” Meghan whispered after she zoomed in on the cover of the book, which she was reading outside next to a blooming pink rose.
Urlichs created a Reel showing off her excited reaction in response, writing “When @meghan the Duchess of Sussex shares your book, you go into shock, you share, and you celebrate 😭❤️ I’m so honoured, beyond words. I love how this book is touching so many mums around the world! What a huge moment x.”
Although the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t often reply on social media posts, she jumped into the comments section, writing, “My mom friend, Christina, shared it with me. My current bedside book. From one mama to another - thank you x ❤️.”
Meghan has been sharing her favorite books ever since the days of running her now-defunct blog, The Tig, praising titles like self-help book The Four Agreements and the classic tale of The Little Prince.
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As for the rest of her Instagram Stories, the Duchess of Sussex displayed her DIY skills in the garden, arranging a bouquet of pale pink roses as Prince Harry’s voice is heard saying, “It’s beautiful. So pretty in pink!”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.