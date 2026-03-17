Meghan Markle Reveals Her "Current Bedside Book" and What Makes Her Kids "Bloom" in a Rare Instagram Comment

Meghan Markle shared some insights into her March with Prince Harry and their two children on her Instagram Stories, and one of her videos caused a British author to “go into shock.”

The Duchess of Sussex posted several Stories from her Montecito, California backyard, including a sweet clip of redheaded Princess Lilibet with the family’s chickens. Meghan also flipped through the pages of a heavily dogeared book—and she popped onto the author’s Instagram page to share how much she was loving the poetry collection.

The Duchess of Sussex showed off how many pages she’d folded over in a copy of They Bloom Because of You by Jessica Urlichs, with the book focused on “poems on the infinite love, growth, and magic of motherhood.”

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“So good,” Meghan whispered after she zoomed in on the cover of the book, which she was reading outside next to a blooming pink rose.

Meghan marked a page with a poem titled "The Mental Load." (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Princess Lilibet followed after the Sussex family's chickens in another Reel. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Urlichs created a Reel showing off her excited reaction in response, writing “When @meghan the Duchess of Sussex shares your book, you go into shock, you share, and you celebrate 😭❤️ I’m so honoured, beyond words. I love how this book is touching so many mums around the world! What a huge moment x.”

Although the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t often reply on social media posts, she jumped into the comments section, writing, “My mom friend, Christina, shared it with me. My current bedside book. From one mama to another - thank you x ❤️.”

Meghan has been sharing her favorite books ever since the days of running her now-defunct blog, The Tig, praising titles like self-help book The Four Agreements and the classic tale of The Little Prince.

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As for the rest of her Instagram Stories, the Duchess of Sussex displayed her DIY skills in the garden, arranging a bouquet of pale pink roses as Prince Harry’s voice is heard saying, “It’s beautiful. So pretty in pink!”