Taylor Swift gives me football outfit pointers. Kylie Jenner's courtside style provides play-by-plays for sporting my NBA team's colors. But now, with the FIFA World Cup in full swing, my soccer outfits need a fashion girl-turned-fan to source for inspiration.

The World Cup follows the same four-year schedule as the Olympics, but between Major League Soccer and the Premiere League, there's always a game going on. That said, the last two years of matches—and the celebrities cheering from said stands—promised my summer 2026 closet was stocked with World Cup watch party outfits.

Back in July 2024, Rihanna gave up her seat at the Paris Olympics for the AC Milan vs. Manchester City soccer game at Yankee Stadium. Her sports jersey set didn't root for a specific team, rather her favorite fashion brands: Puma, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, and Miu Miu. By 2025, denim trends became staples at stadiums from Wales to L.A. Blake Lively supported her husband's soccer team, Wrexkham A.F.C., in baggy jeans, stuffed into Valentino Rockstud boots. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner rooted for the Los Angeles Football Club in Khaite's straight-leg style and a Phoebe Philo bomber jacket.

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I've never attended a professional soccer game before, but I'm ready for my first World Cup watch party this weekend with these A-listers as my guide.

Keep scrolling for the 8 best soccer outfits from VIP fans, ranging from WAGs like Victoria Beckham to Natalie Portman, co-founder of Angel City Football Club. If any of them attend the 2026 World Cup, I'll need a whole new vision board before the Knockout Stage.

Jennifer Garner's Soccer Outfit

Jennifer Garner kept things classic in her white jeans soccer outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner takes soccer styling very seriously. She's an investor in the Angel City Football Club, after all. On the off chance her women's team loses, she makes sure her outfit is an easy win.

Four years ago, the 13 Going On 30 actor danced in the white jeans trend, a beige T-shirt, and Loewe's $1,100 Ballet Runner 2.0 sneaker. She looked so chic, fans hardly even noticed the 2-0 final score.

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Natalie Portman's Soccer Outfit

Natalie Portman stayed true to her blazer and jeans combination in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since ACFC co-founder Natalie Portman established her game-day uniform, she hasn't dared challenge it. During the June 2023 match-up between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot, she was spotted in a white button-down, a gray blazer, and mid-wash jeans. Two months later, she repeated almost the entire look.

Olivia Rodrigo's Soccer Outfit

Soccer won over Olivia Rodrigo in a Miu Miu suede coat and boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo fell for soccer years before Spotify decorated FC Barcelona’s jerseys with her logo last month. "I went to my first European football game a few years ago, and it was just the most electric, wonderful environment," she told Vogue of a Nov. 2024 battle between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC.

She walked the field in a suede, mustard yellow pea coat from Miu Miu, stacked over a polka-dot, little black dress. Sneaker trends were no match for her beloved Frye Campus 14L Boots. The same knee-highs in chestnut brown graced Spotify's Instagram grid in May.

Rihanna's Soccer Outfit

Rihanna looked ready for a great game in head-to-toe sportswear. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna and the jersey trend go way back—to 2013, to be specific. Over the years, she's scored versions from the Chicago Bulls, the Indianapolis Colts, Paris Saint-Germain, mountain biking's Scott Racing Team, and even Savage x Fenty's limited-edition Super Bowl style.

Two years ago, her most subtle jersey—a black-and-white one from Loewe—joined her at Yankee Stadium's AC Milan vs. Manchester City match. The rest of her soccer outfit did most of the talking, including two Miu Miu mini skirts, Bottega Veneta's Solstice Bag, and sold-out Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers. Their sidewall swoops return atop $100 Puma Speedcats, should you be a fan of RiRi's strawberry-red and white color combination.

Blake Lively's Soccer Outfit

Blake Lively kept it casual in jeans and Valentino Rockstud boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Does being married to someone who owns a soccer team make you a WAG? I'd say so. Once Ryan Reynolds purchased the Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C., Lively became the team's good luck charm. When she attended a game in April 2025, the team defeated the Charlton Athletic FC by a landslide.

The Gossip Girl alum never steers too far from her personal style in the stands. Her checkered button-down, white tank top, ripped jeans, and lace-up Valentino boots would've looked right at home in New York City, too.

Kendall Jenner's Soccer Outfit

Kendall Jenner kept up cool-girl appearances at a Los Angeles game. (Image credit: @lafc)

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been soccer fans for years. Kim Kardashian's son, Saint West, adores the sport so much, he joined his mom in Nike's 2026 World Cup campaign.

In April 2025, Kendall Jenner represented her family at the Concacaf Champions Cup in L.A. She went full cool-girl mode in a leather bomber jacket, straight-leg jeans, and the ballet sneaker trend.

Victoria Beckham's Soccer Outfit

Victoria and David Beckham stole the show at an April 2026 soccer game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham met David Beckham at a 1997 Manchester United match: "The fact that I went to the games really was just to kind of…some would say stalk him," she said in the Beckham documentary. Since then, she's become one of the sport's most iconic figures. During her early WAG days, she sported itty-bitty graphic tees, even tinier micro shorts, and more often than not, a five-figure Hermès Birkin bag.

Two decades later, her soccer style has taken a rich-mom turn. Since David Beckham purchased the Inter Miami team in 2018, Victoria has stayed true to oversize blazers, high-waisted trousers, and the occasional skirt set. Hermès Birkins are still her preferred plus-ones, though.

The status symbol stayed home from April 2026's Inter Miami vs. Austin FC game, but her white suit was so sleek, she didn't need it.