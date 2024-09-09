Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Invited" to Spend Christmas With Princess Diana's Family
Diana's brother has reportedly extended an invitation to the Sussexes and their children.
Prince Harry recently returned to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. During the trip, the Duke of Sussex reportedly stayed at Princess Diana's ancestral home, Althorp House. It was also reported that Harry remains extremely close to his late mother's side of the family. Now, a new report has suggested that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return to the U.K. in December at the invitation of Princess Diana's family.
According to the Express, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, and their children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—have received a Christmas invitation from Princess Diana's brother. "Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan and the children to Althorp this Christmas," a source reportedly told the outlet. "It's far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it."
The Express also alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were yet to receive an invite to the Royal Family's festive celebrations. However, as it's only September, that's not necessarily a cause for concern.
"There hasn't been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn't mean there won't be one forthcoming," the source claimed. "It would be highly unlikely if there was an invitation extended [to Sandringham] and I don't think they [the Sussexes) would take them up on it anyway."
Following Harry's return to the U.K. for his uncle's funeral, a report by The Daily Beast noted just how important the Spencer family remains to the Duke of Sussex. A source also suggested that the Spencers could be the key to getting Prince William and Prince Harry to mend their royal rift.
"Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile," a source told the outlet. "They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors."
While Meghan and Harry reportedly didn't spend Christmas in the U.K. in 2023, it seems that 2024 could be quite different.
