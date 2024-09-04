Why Prince Harry is "Eager" to Bring Meghan and their Kids to the U.K. — and What's Stopping Him

While rumors that Prince Harry is trying to make a return to royal life have been circling in recent days, it seems the reports are off the mark — but according to People, one thing the Duke of Sussex is looking to do is to bring his family to the U.K. more often.

Harry has been making periodic visits to England in recent years, leaving wife Meghan Markle and kids Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5, back in California.

But according to a royal source, the Duke of Sussex is "eager to visit friends in the U.K." and would like to bring his family along for the ride.

The only problem is a lack of police protection, a privilege he lost after the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

Harry has been fighting to reinstate security when he visits his homeland, and although he wasn't successful with his initial court battle this year, sources familiar with the situation tell People that he plans to appeal the ruling.

Until the situation is rectified, he feels "frightened" to bring his wife and kids to the U.K., a source told the media outlet, and blames his father, King Charles, for not stepping in.

However, a Buckingham Palace source told People that it was "wholly incorrect" that The King was responsible for his son's security detail.

"All it takes is one lone actor," Prince Harry said in the ITV documentary "Tabloids on Trial" in July, adding, "whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is ... these are things that are of genuine concern for me."

He explained that potential threats like these are why he travels solo when visiting home these days, adding, "It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

And while Harry seems poised to focus on charity and his life in California as he approaches his 40th birthday on Sept. 15, a royal insider told The Mirror that Prince Harry wouldn't be against "taking up a temporary role within the family" if his father asked.

In the meantime, the Duke of Sussex has plenty to keep him busy stateside, including a solo trip to New York later this month during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.