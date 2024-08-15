Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feud with the royal family seems to be ongoing throughout 2024. Now, GB News' digital royal editor Svar Nanan-Sen has suggested the Duke of Sussex's "relationships are in tatters," amid reports Harry hopes to return to the U.K. soon.

During an appearance on GB News' The Royal Record podcast, Nanan-Sen said, "Any event Prince Harry returns to, questions are asked: 'Will he see the King? Will he see Prince William?'" They continued, "It's the same family story over and over again." Of course, it was recently reported that Harry will miss his uncle's funeral amid ongoing security concerns. But should the Duke of Sussex make a trip home anytime soon, it's clear that questions will be asked of the prince.

"[P]erhaps he's dug a little bit of a hole for himself here," Nanan-Sen explained. "Clearly, Prince Harry feels hurt by his family, he feels hurt that his security was downgraded, and he feels he's been hard done by."

"It's the same family story over and over again." (Image credit: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty images)

GB News' royal editor also isn't sure there will be a solution to Prince Harry's issues in the near future. "But it's really tricky to see how the situation resolves, particularly around security, until we get this decision by the Court of Appeal," they noted. "Because at the moment, we are waiting for that decision whether or not they will change the security, if it was unlawful."

Prince Harry recently revealed he believes "it's still dangerous" to bring Meghan Markle back to the U.K. without proper security. The family's security concerns have impacted their trips back to the U.K., and made it more difficult for the Sussexes to safely travel with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Liliet.

"She wants him to be free of all of this." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, Prince Harry has launched numerous lawsuits. As well as suing some British tabloids regarding their coverage of him and their interference in his life, Harry has also launched a legal attack regarding his family's lack of security protection.

Just last month, a source close to the family suggested the Duchess of Sussex wants Harry to move on from his legal pursuits. "She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," a former Archewell Foundation employee told People . "She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this," the source continued.