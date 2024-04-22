Will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Appear in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Two New Netflix Series?

Those expecting to catch a glimpse of Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two new Netflix offerings might be disappointed. If reports from The Sun are correct, the Sussex kids won’t make appearances in Harry and Meghan’s new shows over privacy disagreements, the outlet reports.

Harry is currently in the early stages of production on a series about polo, a longtime passion of his; Meghan’s show will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” Deadline reports. Meghan’s show will also likely dovetail with the proposed product offerings of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, launching this spring.

Harry and Meghan's hobbies and passions will come to the forefront in their two new Netflix offerings, both of which are in early stages of production. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Privacy is, understandably, a huge issue for Harry and Meghan. The Sun reports that, when it comes to Archie and Lili, “Harry is said to be keen to keep the children away from cameras, while Meghan is more relaxed about the world seeing them.” Archie will turn five in a few weeks and then later, in June, Lili will turn three, but “the children’s appearances are rare and they have been seen only in official photographs and in fleeting moments on the previous Harry & Meghan Netflix show,” The Sun writes.

According to a source speaking to the publication, “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

Because of privacy concerns, it seems as though Archie and Lili won't appear on their parents' shows, about polo and cookery. (Image credit: Getty)

Meghan's new show began filming last week, though reportedly not at the couple's $14 million Montecito mansion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan traveled to Florida to film for his polo series, and last week filming began on Meghan’s cookery show far closer to home—but, interestingly, not in the couple’s actual home. “Instead, camera crews have been seen setting up at a neighbor’s house in Montecito, California,” The Sun reports—likely too because of privacy concerns.