Prince Archie Marks an Important Milestone When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return from Colombia
The little royal is growing up so fast.
Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour of Colombia was announced. Colombia's vice president, Francia Márquez, released a statement confirming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit, with the couple stopping at Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali. Some sources even suggested that Meghan saw the tour as a chance to show the royal family how much they're missing out on her skills and diplomacy. Now, a new report has detailed how the couple's son, Prince Archie, will be eagerly awaiting the return of his parents from their royal tour for the sweetest reason.
Prince Archie, who is currently 5 years old, is set to start school in just a few weeks, Hello! reported. In her 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that Archie was already accustomed to attending pre-school, where he was pretty popular. The Duchess of Sussex described her young son, calling him "the cheerful kid who brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a 'roaring' game at recess.'" Hopefully, officially starting school won't be too scary for the sociable royal.
While it's unclear where Prince Archie will attend school, Hello! magazine previously reported on the high quality of education in Montecito, where the Sussexes reside. "We have very good schools," Montecito resident Richard Mineards told Hello! magazine's A Right Royal Podcast. "And we have a very good one called Cold Spring School which has got great ratings and that's in their catchment area."
As Prince Archie lives in California, he has had few opportunities to get to know his grandfather, King Charles III. Multiple reports have suggested the British monarch is sad to be missing out on time with his American grandchildren, and is possibly considering an official royal visit to the United States. "Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren," royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror. "But there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
