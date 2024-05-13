Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Cross Necklace During Mother's Day Weekend

Meghan Markle paid a moving tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana over Mother's Day weekend.

While visiting Abuja, Nigeria, on May 11, the Duchess of Sussex accessorized her stunning white strapless gown with a diamond cross necklace on a gold chain that belonged to the late Princess of Wales.

As reported by People, the necklace was apparently a recent gift from Prince Harry to his wife, which makes her decision to wear it on Saturday all the more emotional.

Meghan Markle wears a diamond necklace which once belonged to Princess Diana on a visit to Nigeria Unconquered in Abuja. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While in Lagos on Sunday, which was Mother's Day proper, Masai Ujiri—the president and co-founder of charity Giants of Africa, and president of the NBA team the Toronto Raptors—made a point to honor the duchess as a mom of two.

"I want to wish you a happy, happy Mother’s Day," Ujiri told Meghan. "It is sometimes hard for us to be away from our kids and family to make things like this happen. But to do so shows dedication. To come to something like this and delicate yourself we truly appreciate it so thank you again."

Harry and Meghan share son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2. The children presumably remained in California, where the family lives, while their parents visited Nigeria.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But Meghan's necklace wasn't the only way the couple honored the memory of Princess Diana during their trip to the West African country. After Harry met with a wounded soldier on Friday, many Sussex fans remarked on how like his mother he was. In her lifetime, Diana famously made many visits to people who were wounded, ill, or otherwise suffering.

"I got chills seeing Harry like this, the spitting image of Diana," wrote one royal watcher. "Just as kind, caring, and with so much love for helping others"

The Sussexes arrived in Nigeria on Friday, with the final day of their visit schedule for yesterday, Sunday.