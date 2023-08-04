Meghan Markle Is Taking a "Much Softer Approach" to Prince Harry's Royal Relatives These Days, Source Claims

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meghan Markle didn't go particularly easy on the Royal Family during hers and Prince Harry's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, but these days she's taking a "much softer approach about Harry’s family," a source told People recently.
"The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him," the source added. "Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now."
Apparently, Harry is currently only very marginally speaking to his father King Charles, and not at all to his older brother Prince William. Of course, the loss of these family members in this way is affecting him pretty deeply, and Meghan wants to offer support where she can—but without letting these grievances take precedence in their lives.
A second source explained that right now, the Duchess of Sussex "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito."
The royal spouses "are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids," the insider continued. "They are both great parents. Their kids are their world."
These comments come after the Sussexes have become embroiled in rumors of a possible separation—though many commentators have since denied the accuracy of these rumors.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently shared, "My experience of Harry and Meghan, whenever I have been with them, is of a couple who are very, very close—a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic."
While she admitted that these were rocky times for the Sussexes for a variety of reasons, she added, "As yet there is no evidence [of a potential split] and they're presenting a very united front."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
