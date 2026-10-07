Meghan Markle's Favorite Tatcha Skincare Is Worth the Hype—And It's Up to 30% Off

Last night, my teenage son asked me how much I spent a year on skincare and after a beat, I said “a lot.” Working at a fashion magazine definitely has its benefits, but being influenced by all of the new products out there (see: Marie Claire’s2026 Beauty Awards) also has some downsides. That being said, one brand that I started using because of my job is Tatcha, and it’s all down to Meghan Markle’s longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin.
I started using Tatcha’s fan-favorite products several years ago after writing so many royal beauty articles including Meghan’s go-tos, so I was excited to see many of my picks are included in this year’s Prime sale.
If you can only try one Tatcha product, I’d recommend starting with its Rice Polish. Before her royal days Meghan praised the cleanser to Allure, sharing: "I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder. It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation."
There’s a version for every type of skin, but I stick with the classic iteration, and since it’s 30 percent off in Prime’s Big Deal Days, you can bet I’m stocking up. Another one of my Tatcha must-haves (and Meghan's) is its Serum Stick, another 30 percent off deal in Amazon's yearly October event.
Martin told Allure in 2021 that he used Tatcha’s serum stick mixed with Danessa Myrick’s Lightwork Palette to create a custom highlighter for Meghan, but the product is often dubbed “Botox in a stick” because of its line-smoothing, hydrating properties. I use it under my eyes before applying concealer and have seen a major difference in how smoothly the color goes on.
TATCHA
The Serum Stick Squalane Treatment & Touch-Up Balm
TATCHA
Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
When it came to Meghan's wedding day makeup, Martin said on the "Breaking Beauty" podcast last year that her skincare prep "was basically a lot of Tatcha." When the Duchess of Sussex briefly added links to her wedding day makeup on her ShopMy page, she included Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.
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I was skeptical when I first tried it, but the spray—now under $35 in Prime Big Deal Days—adds moisture and helps your makeup go on more smoothly while also providing a pick-me-up in the middle of the day.
More of Martin and Meghan's favorites are included in the sale, including Tatcha's Water Cream and Kissu Lip Mask, along with a host of the brand's other essentials. The bad news? Wednesday, October 7 is the final day of the deals, so act now before prices go back to normal on Thursday.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.