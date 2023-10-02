Meghan Markle, U.S. Senator? Maybe, and Maybe Sooner Than You Think

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein—a Democrat serving the state of California—died on Friday at 90 years old, the oldest member of the Senate at the time of her death. (She was also the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history, serving for three decades.) California Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint a successor to serve out the rest of Feinstein’s term, keeping a Democratic majority through early January 2025. While Feinstein’s successor has yet to be named, in 2021 Newsom vowed to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein were to retire.
Names offered up have included Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle (before you’re quick to balk at the thought of a celebrity taking the seat, remember—Arnold Schwarzenegger was once California’s governor, and other celebrities have held political office in the state, as well). It could just be conjecture or it could have a basis in truth, but, regardless, Meghan’s name is definitely in the ring and, at minimum, being discussed. (The Daily Mail calls Meghan a “long-shot replacement,” but hey, it’s politics. Anything can happen.)
“Meghan is definitely a long shot, but in the craziness that is U.S. politics these days, it’s not an impossibility,” a major Democratic donor close to Newsom said. “Crazier things have happened.”
Per Newsom’s pledge, “The problem he now faces is that all the best candidates have already announced they will be running for Feinstein’s seat in November 2024, the next election,” they said. “Governor Newsom cannot elect any of those candidates to the position now, as it would be seen as a huge, and very unfair, advantage.” They continued that, if he puts any of the Black female candidates into the job now, he would be accused of favoritism, so he needs to find someone “who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring,” they said. “There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”
Meghan is close to Gloria Steinem, and “Gloria has been introducing Meghan to pivotal people within the party,” a friend of Steinem’s said. “Meghan is interested in politics more than anything else. That’s where she believes her power is.”
Apparently, “phones lit up” over the weekend with chatter over Meghan being tapped to fill the now-vacant seat for 13 months.
Meghan is a California native and moved back to her home state in 2020 with husband Prince Harry; they are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito.
“It’s actually not a terrible idea for her to turn to politics,” celebrity public relations expert Jane Owen told The Mirror. “We live in a world where the size of your platform can often be the difference between winning or losing in politics. She has an enormous platform of supporters that could potentially vote for her.” Owen continued “As the wife of a prince and a formerly working member of the royal family, she can claim a certain amount of knowledge of public service.”
It could happen, Owen said: “Given the right message and direction, I can imagine she might be quite successful,” she said.
While Winfrey’s name is also being mentioned to fill the vacant seat, as The Mirror reports, it would require a change of heart on her behalf. She denied having any interest in the role back in May, when she told The Los Angeles Times she “is not considering the seat should it become vacant.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Anne Hathaway Is Bringing Back the Beehive
It's no surprise she can rock the '60s hairstyle.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Taylor Swift Said These Three Words to Friend Blake Lively About Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs Win Last Night
Swift, Lively, and a billion other celebrities were on hand to watch the Chiefs beat the New York Jets.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Issa Rae Had the Hottest Hair Color at Paris Fashion Week
She’s the latest star to turn red.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Prince Harry "Wants His Old Life Back" and Meghan Markle Is "Frustrated" By It, Commentator Claims
Today in "let's take these comments with a grain of salt."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a “Mega Secret” Detour to This European Country After the Invictus Games
The couple are said to have visited a member of the royal family while there.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why is Meghan Markle’s Former Costar Sharing So Many Behind-the-Scenes Images of Her?
Adams later walked back sharing the never-before-seen photos, saying he was “incredibly sorry.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Has Had to Find New Royals to "Confide" In After Sussex Departure, Says Expert
She has a lot in common with Duchess Sophie.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Having a U.K. Home Base "Isn't Overly Helpful," Source Says
I can see that.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle is a Huge Fan of This Academy-Award Winning Actress—and Apparently Really Wants to Work With Her
Good news? The admiration is mutual.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Exact J.Crew Sweater Blazer Meghan Markle Wore to the Invictus Games is Available to Order Again
It’s also available in other colorways.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here's Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stay, Eat, and Visit While in New York City
Prince William arrives in the Big Apple today, but hopefully he’ll have time to have a little fun, too, maybe at one of these hotspots.
By Rachel Burchfield