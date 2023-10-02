Meghan Markle, U.S. Senator? Maybe, and Maybe Sooner Than You Think

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein—a Democrat serving the state of California— died on Friday at 90 years old, the oldest member of the Senate at the time of her death. (She was also the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history, serving for three decades.) California Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint a successor to serve out the rest of Feinstein’s term, keeping a Democratic majority through early January 2025. While Feinstein’s successor has yet to be named, in 2021 Newsom vowed to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein were to retire.

Names offered up have included Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle (before you’re quick to balk at the thought of a celebrity taking the seat, remember—Arnold Schwarzenegger was once California’s governor, and other celebrities have held political office in the state, as well). It could just be conjecture or it could have a basis in truth, but, regardless, Meghan’s name is definitely in the ring and, at minimum, being discussed. (The Daily Mail calls Meghan a “long-shot replacement,” but hey, it’s politics. Anything can happen.)

“Meghan is definitely a long shot, but in the craziness that is U.S. politics these days, it’s not an impossibility,” a major Democratic donor close to Newsom said. “Crazier things have happened.”

Per Newsom’s pledge, “The problem he now faces is that all the best candidates have already announced they will be running for Feinstein’s seat in November 2024, the next election,” they said. “Governor Newsom cannot elect any of those candidates to the position now, as it would be seen as a huge, and very unfair, advantage.” They continued that, if he puts any of the Black female candidates into the job now, he would be accused of favoritism, so he needs to find someone “who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring,” they said. “There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

Meghan is close to Gloria Steinem, and “Gloria has been introducing Meghan to pivotal people within the party,” a friend of Steinem’s said. “Meghan is interested in politics more than anything else. That’s where she believes her power is.”

Apparently, “phones lit up” over the weekend with chatter over Meghan being tapped to fill the now-vacant seat for 13 months.

Meghan is a California native and moved back to her home state in 2020 with husband Prince Harry; they are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito.

“It’s actually not a terrible idea for her to turn to politics,” celebrity public relations expert Jane Owen told The Mirror . “We live in a world where the size of your platform can often be the difference between winning or losing in politics. She has an enormous platform of supporters that could potentially vote for her.” Owen continued “As the wife of a prince and a formerly working member of the royal family, she can claim a certain amount of knowledge of public service.”

It could happen, Owen said: “Given the right message and direction, I can imagine she might be quite successful,” she said.

