Princess Kate Proves This Classic Pendant Works With Any Outfit

The Princess of Wales wore the same necklace to visit school children, meet with midwives, and attend the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall at events spanning Denmark, England, and Italy, not to mention the off-duty moments she has probably worn it on the school run or to dinner with friends in Norfolk. The design is simple, elegant, classic, with a touch of nature, but the best part is that you can wear it literally anywhere. Work event? Pearl pendant. School trip? Pearl pendant. Business trip to Italy? Pearl pendant.

Princess Kate wore her favorite pearl necklace in Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wore Monica Vinader's 'Nura' necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pearl necklace is incredibly versatile. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Vinader’s ‘Nura’ baroque pearl charm and necklace work together to be effortless and versatile, working well with jeans and a t-shirt or a cocktail dress. “We still can't get enough of these freshwater pearls, because they literally look good with everything,” Monica Vinader boasts on the brand’s website. Baroque pearls are, by nature, irregularly shaped, meaning every necklace is unique—so while you can’t truly get the same pendant as Princess Kate, that’s part of the necklace’s charm.

Princess Kate just proved that the charm is versatile and easy to update on her visit to Italy. In a Savoy blue suit, Princess Kate added the pearl charm to a necklace featuring an oak leaf, acorn, and mushroom charm for a very nature-themed necklace. The mix-and-match style updated the classic pearl pendant into something slightly eclectic and trendy. While you can never go wrong with classic styles, sometimes a refresh can make you fall in love with your favorite pieces all over again.

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Princess Kate wore the necklace on a visit to Copenhagen in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The necklace can be dressed up or dressed down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate paired the pearl pendant with woodland charms from another necklace for an updated look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Reggio Emilia, Princess Kate really went for the pearl vibes, pairing her Monica Vinader ‘Nura’ pearl necklace and woodland charms with a pair of her favorite earrings—Kiki McDonough hoops with Anoushka pearl drop charms. The pearl-on-pearl action was a perfect mismatch to keep the jewelry feeling on-trend and refreshed.

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