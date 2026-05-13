Alexandra Saint Mleux made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2025 without her then-boyfriend, Charles Leclerc, by her side. On May 13, she returned to the French Riviera as Mrs. Leclerc, wearing a 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet dress alongside her suited-up husband.

So much has changed for the Leclercs over the past year. The power couple just said "I do" in March, and Alexandra's custom Paolo Sebastian gown became the celebrity wedding dress to beat. (Taylor Swift is up for the challenge, no doubt.) Hardly two months later, she brought the same regal energy at the La Vie D'Une Femme premiere, in a strapless column gown once again created by her wedding dress designer.

Charles and Alexandra looked like red carpet regulars at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dusty pink tulle over a bone-in bustier made the Spring 2026 Couture "Forget Me Not" creation instantly unforgettable. Silver sequins and rhinestones dusted Alexandra's straight-across neckline, before increasing in intensity beneath her bust. Then, the floral embroidery, metallic netting, and scalloped hem pattern continued for six luxurious tiers.

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Alexandra stole the show away from Charles's classic, single-breasted Giorgio Armani tuxedo, much like she does at every Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver's sleek bow tie and diamond brooch proved his wife has taught him well.

Sorry, Charles. Alexandra was the clear winner here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Leclercs are still very much in newlywed mode—and Alexandra is dressing like it, too. Not only was her Cannes dress the definition of romantic, she frosted her décolletage with a heart-shaped diamond necklace. Her earring cuff and diamond earrings were more cylindrical, but shined just as bright on the red carpet. To finish, Alexandra traded her $500,000 engagement ring for a more subtle, diamond-encrusted wedding band.

A moment for Alexandra's loved-up necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even her ears were frosted to the nines. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra isn't the only fashion girl representing Formula 1 at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson—and girlfriend of Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr.—landed in Cannes on May 12.

She took a more subdued approach to red carpet styling with a black, open-back gown at the La Vénus Electrique screening. A monochrome sash around her waist was the dress's only accessory. It seems Donaldson wore just as many carats on her ears as Alexandra, though. Meanwhile, Sainz Jr. matched Charles's energy in a traditional black-and-white suit.

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Carlos Sainz Jr. and Rebecca Donaldson started the Formula 1 fashion on day one of Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will present its final red carpet premiere on May 23, just in time for Formula 1 families to zoom to the Canadian Grand Prix on May 24. Fingers crossed Alexandra and Charles's Cannes pit stop is a long one. Posing for the film festival's photographers is a great way to prep for more F1 paddock ‘fits, if you ask me.