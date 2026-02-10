Prince William and Princess Kate Establish “New Normal” As Royal Editor Explains How They “Strengthened Their Family Unit”
“A happy and thriving Wales family is essential for the monarchy.”
Prince William and Princess Kate have settled into a “new normal,” according royal editor Emily Andrews. Writing for Woman magazine (via Woman and Home), Andrews said that their new home has offered a fresh start for the Wales family. “Their move to the eight-bedroom Georgian mansion Forest Lodge has helped leave some of the more distressing memories of the past couple of years behind,” she said.”
Along with the fresh environment, the routine of family life has provided new perspective for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Andrews believes that “ballet lessons, theatre trips, football matches and swimming sessions are just some of the ways the family have created their ‘new normal’.” Prince William and Princess Kate have stressed that their priority is on their young family, and providing normalcy for their children, often prioritizing the school run over their royal work.
“Kate prioritised her health, taking her time to recover,” Andrews explained. The Princess of Wales spent time focusing on what she felt truly mattered: spending time with loved ones, especially her children and her family. Alongside this shift in perspective, Andrews felt that “above all the couple really strengthened their family unit—even to the extent of letting their black cocker spaniel Orla sleep on their bed for comfort.”
As the children grow up, and their royal roles evolve, this new normal is likely to shift. Andrew explained that “new challenges for this year include big school for Prince George,” and feels that “a boarding school such as Kate’s old alma mater Marlborough College is on the cards.” While Prince William and Princess Kate both boarded at school, sending Prince George away would be a huge shift for their family—and emotionally very difficult, especially for Princess Kate. “Not seeing George in the week could prove difficult for hands-on mum Kate,” Andrews said, but explained that “she knows it’s the way forward to balance his future role as King.”
Ultimately, this work-life balance, and emphasis on a happy family life, is essential for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family. They are, after all, raising a future king, while preparing for the crown themselves. “A happy and thriving Wales family is essential for the monarchy,” Andrews said.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.