Hailey Bieber Styles One of 2025's It-Sneakers With Husband Justin Bieber's Shearling Jacket

After showing some love for the ballet sneaker trend, Hailey Bieber switched up her footwear for a romantic hike with husband Justin Bieber. Instead, the Rhode founder opted for another one of 2025's It-sneakers, which she paired with a shearling jacket and some retro shades.

Hailey shared photos from a trip to Banff National Park in Canada with her husband, captioning her Instagram post, "Let's go outside more!" During the trip, Hailey was seen wearing a pair of Nike Air Max 95 Next Nature "Stadium Green" Sneakers, a chunky silhouette also loved by Bella Hadid.

Although Hailey's green sneakers are a little hard to track down, a velvet brown version of the $190 ombre shoe remains in stock.

Justin also shared a carousel of snaps from the trip on Instagram, which included some sweet PDA pictures taken with his wife. The singer's photos showed him wearing the Arran Reversible Shearling Jacket, which is constructed from sheepskin and soft leather—the very same item Hailey wore to go boating on the lake.

Hailey accessorized her outdoor outfit with a pair of $50 Vivid 90s Style 37 Sunglasses and a black baseball cap emblazoned with the GQ magazine logo.

Throughout summer 2025, New Balance's beloved 530s were Hailey's dad-core shoe of choice. The chunky style shares much in common with the Nike Air Max, making it clear that Hailey has a type when it comes to picking out athleisure footwear.

For instance, just last month, the makeup mogul sported a pair of Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes, which were pretty reminiscent of gorpcore brand Salomon . As fall becomes winter, it seems likely that It-girls everywhere will be turning to dad-core sneaker styles. Luckily, there are tons to choose from right now.

