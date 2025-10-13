Hailey Bieber Styles One of 2025's It-Sneakers With Husband Justin Bieber's Shearling Jacket
Dad-core never left.
After showing some love for the ballet sneaker trend, Hailey Bieber switched up her footwear for a romantic hike with husband Justin Bieber. Instead, the Rhode founder opted for another one of 2025's It-sneakers, which she paired with a shearling jacket and some retro shades.
Hailey shared photos from a trip to Banff National Park in Canada with her husband, captioning her Instagram post, "Let's go outside more!" During the trip, Hailey was seen wearing a pair of Nike Air Max 95 Next Nature "Stadium Green" Sneakers, a chunky silhouette also loved by Bella Hadid.
Although Hailey's green sneakers are a little hard to track down, a velvet brown version of the $190 ombre shoe remains in stock.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
Justin also shared a carousel of snaps from the trip on Instagram, which included some sweet PDA pictures taken with his wife. The singer's photos showed him wearing the Arran Reversible Shearling Jacket, which is constructed from sheepskin and soft leather—the very same item Hailey wore to go boating on the lake.
Hailey accessorized her outdoor outfit with a pair of $50 Vivid 90s Style 37 Sunglasses and a black baseball cap emblazoned with the GQ magazine logo.
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)
A photo posted by on
Throughout summer 2025, New Balance's beloved 530s were Hailey's dad-core shoe of choice. The chunky style shares much in common with the Nike Air Max, making it clear that Hailey has a type when it comes to picking out athleisure footwear.
For instance, just last month, the makeup mogul sported a pair of Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes, which were pretty reminiscent of gorpcore brand Salomon. As fall becomes winter, it seems likely that It-girls everywhere will be turning to dad-core sneaker styles. Luckily, there are tons to choose from right now.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Chunky Sneakers Like Hailey's
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.