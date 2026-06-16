Thanks to Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, and Cameron Diaz, sleek suits are officially 2026's leading pick for talk show interview outfits. On June 15, they passed the tailored baton to Olivia Wilde on Late Night With Seth Meyers. But Wilde wasn't going to keep the business energy going with sky-high stilettos—she styled her suit with It girl-approved Onitsuka Tiger sneakers instead.

Wilde and her stylist, Karla Welch, have garnered a reputation for stepping outside suitable-for-TV comfort zones. For instance, she visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month in a cropped, light grey hoodie. It was certainly a casual surprise, especially compared to Lopez's on-the-air button-down and trousers a few days prior.

Olivia Wilde was all smiles in NYC, probably because of her comfort-first suit and sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This time around, Wilde matched Meyers's suited-up energy by layering a black V-neck vest beneath a fitted single-breasted blazer and ultra-wide-leg trousers. The Don't Worry Darling director is rarely one to turn down a complete, three-piece tuxedo. Perhaps she's saving it for the next red carpet premiere of her new film, The Invite. Relaxed tailoring—and equally chill It sneakers—were the perfect pick for an after-hours chat.

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Wilde's wide-leg trousers almost hid her Onitsuka Tiger sneakers from view. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The L.A. local might've packed her Onitsuka Tigers for off-duty outfits in New York City, but Welch had other plans. Suede T-toe boxes, striped, stark white sidewalls, and oversize heel tabs just barely emerged from beneath Wilde's extra-long trousers. But Wilde styles the black-and-white, Mexico 66 trainers so often, sneakerheads didn't need to see every leather or suede section to ID them. The question wasn't, "Is she wearing Onitsuka Tigers?" Instead, it was, "Which color did she choose?"

Onitsuka Tiger Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers $151 at Farfetch

After decades of wearing Adidas sneakers everywhere, Wilde made the switch to Onitsuka Tigers in the summer of 2024. Perfect timing, because the Japanese label re-released the circa-1966 silhouette the year before.

What started as a design for the Mexico Olympic pre-trials transformed into a fashion girl favorite. Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Russell all stocked up on the slim sneakers. (Bieber and Gerber are loyal to the best-selling, black-and-white color combination, too.) Since then, Wilde has scored the shoes in lemon yellow, cream, and colorless white.

It's safe to say she has no plans to cheat on her Onitsuka Tiger sneakers. Their ability to blend ballet sneaker silhouettes with chunky soles won Wilde over for life. No matter how many color trends she tries (perhaps metallic silver or moss green) Wilde's grayscale sneakers will stand the test of time—and different outfits.

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