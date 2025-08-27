The Royal Family's Cutest Matching Outfits

Royal family members coordinating outfits is a centuries-long tradition. Matching outfits serve symbolic as well as sartorial purposes—for example, underscoring the family being a unit, and undermining rumors of rivalry (starting with Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth). Coordinating outfits have included sweet red dresses for the holidays, chic coordinated travel outfits, matching coats for colder weather, and more. Ahead, adorable Royal Family matching outfits for your viewing pleasure.

June 1936

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth weren't the first royals to don matching outfits for photos, the Queen Mother helped to popularize the practice. This was at the garden of the Royal Lodge at Windsor, and the girls were in matching dresses in pastel colors.

January 1974

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coordinating one's outfit as a sign of familial unity was not exclusive to the British Royal Family, even though we often associate them with it. This is in 1974, with Prince Juan Carlos and Princess Sophia of Spain posing with their children, Princess Elena (on the left), Prince Felipe, and Princess Cristina—both girls in pretty patterned pastels, with Juan Carlos in a suit matching his father's.

May 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of York attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in matching shades of cornflower blue. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked particularly darling (Eugenie not even bothering to stifle a yawn), but I like Sarah's matching culottes that tied the whole look together.

April 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The colors here weren't matching, per se. But Princess Diana and Princes Harry and William looked as coordinated as can be as they skiied together in Lech, Austria. The boys' blue and green snow suits were complementary, and they all looked chic in sunglasses.

March 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching snowsuits: a time-honored royal tradition. This photo was taken in 2016 in the French Alps, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were little. I love that Prince William and George matched in blue, with Princess Kate and Charlotte were both visions in white.

Circa January 1946

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This informal photo with Prince Charles and his grandmother (and a small dog named Pippin, per the original caption) was extremely sweet. That gorgeous soft green color was darling on Charles and—quite thematically—very regal-looking on the Queen Mother.

June 1967

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enjoying a weekend away on a farm in 1967, then-Prince Albert and Princess Paola of Belgium walked with their three children, Princess Astrid, Prince Philippe, and Prince Laurent. Look at those matching overalls! Everyone looked so chic and very dapper.

June 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This photo just makes me laugh. Trooping the Colour (the annual celebration of the monarch's birthday) has always been an opportunity for royal-watching—and outfit coordinating—but Princess Diana and Prince Harry were gloriously matchy. Bonus point for Harry's face.

June 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fact that George, Louis, and Charlotte all had white and red in their outfits (which matched their father's uniform) was sweet. Kate, whose fashion choices have often been quite thematic and sometimes include nods to Princess Diana, was also apparently referencing William’s Earthshot Prize with this outfit.

December 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish Royal House has historically given great Christmas photo handouts, and this year (2009) was no exception. Then-Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia sat with Princess Sofia (on left) and Princess Leonor, whose matching dresses were so darling.

September 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan have not always matched in official outings (Meghan has a wonderfully distinctive style), but they were complementary in neutrals at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. I particularly love Meghan's light tan trench and matching slacks.

April 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Tindall, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, and Lena Tindall attended the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in 2023. The two girls wore complementary floral patterns, and you can see that the blue and pink were reflected in Mike and Zara's outfits, respectively.

November 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques, and Princess Charlene attended the Monaco National Day celebrations in 2024. Albert and Jacques were obviously in uniform; Gabriella and Charlene were wearing complementary lavender outfits.

July 1940

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were born four years apart, they were often dressed in identical outfits. Here, they sat in a carriage in the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Even their hairdos and jewelry were similar.

May 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From left: Peter Phillips, Zara Phillips, and Princess Anne (with a royal bodyguard in the backgroun) attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show together. I often love the more "casual" royal looks the most, and the near-matching dungarees on the kids were so precious.

June 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I would love it, obviously, if Princess Eugenie was wearing a matching Union Jack sweater with her son August Brooksbank (they were attending the 2022 Platinum Pageant on The Mall). But I'll settle for the pop of red under her leather jacket and matching red-tipped nails.

December 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish royal family's Christmas Card in 2017 was particularly matchy-matchy in a lovely way. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain both had a little red (his tie and her lipstick), while the kids wore complementary—and holiday appropriate—red dresses.

April 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla have often complemented each other in their outfit choices (it's a good way to share their aesthetics and demonstrate unity). But it's a little more unusual and fun for them to full-on match, as they did in 2023 at the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at Windsor Castle.

April 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This photo was snapped in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, during the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In. It was a sweet photo in part because it showed William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis in a more casual setting. And the fact that they were all in blue!

October 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visiting Sotres in 2024, King Felipe, Princess Sofia, Crown Princess Leonor, and Queen Letizia stoof for photographers. This was a much more casual look for the Spanish royals, and I love all the plaid, checked, and tweed patterns—as well as the denim on the princesses.

September 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Prince Harry's first day at Wetherby School! The boys were adorable in their gray and red uniforms; Princess Diana, who was devoted to her boys and often matched her outfit to theirs, was beautiful in head-to-toe red. Even the embroidery was complementary.

Circa January 1942

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A young Princess Elizabeth and Margaret wore matching outfits while sitting together at Buckingham Palace. Even though they were in identical clothing, you could still see their individual personalities, particularly Margaret's fashion-forward choice of red shoes.

December 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christmas is often a time for matching outfits in the British Royal Family. This was the 2024 Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church, and there were so many sweet details. My favorite might be the fact that George and Louis' ties matched Kate's scarf.

September 1952

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like when she was a child, Queen Elizabeth sometimes dressed her children in matching outfits. Here, she, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne stood outside Balmoral Castle. Anne and Charles look eddarling, and they even had a touch of green to match their parents.

July 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a picturesque setting: the wildflower meadow at Highgrove, with Charles, Diana, and the boys posing in the midst of it. Harry and William looked adorable in their stripey shirts, with Charles echoing the color story in his shirt and Diana looking all kinds of floral.

December 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, William, Kate, and their children attended the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. It had been a trying year for the family, and to see them all together—in coordinating red ties and coat dresses, no less—was a sweet moment.

December 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look at those matching trench coats: Leonor and Sofia were cute as a button in their outerwear and neutral sweaters (light pink and tan, respectively); Letizia had a similar trench coat in a darker color, with Felipe matching his wife with his dark blue tie.

June 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2024 Trooping the Colour, it was a semi-return to normalcy for Kate and William (Kate returned to some public appearances after undergoing treatment for cancer and stepping back for several months). Everyone was very nautical in navy—except William, of course.

December 1944

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Technically, these were costumes: Elizabeth and Margaret were performing "Old Mother Red Riding Boots," a Christmas pantomime at Windsor Castle. But it was such a lovely moment for the two sisters, in matching pearls no less, and reflective of their closeness.

August 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the young family arriving at Aberdeen airport for a holiday at Balmoral Castle, Princess Diana (herself dressed in a polo motive sweater by Mondi) dressed the boys in matching yellow shorts. Their white sweaters and her white skirt brought the whole thing together.

August 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have not historically done a ton of public outings with their kids in favor of a more private life, but their appearances have been adorable. This was Prince Julian's christening, with Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander in adorable jackets and shorts.

April 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here attending the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Kate and Louis made for an adorable pair. Louis looked pleased as punch, with his bright blue shorts and tie matching his mother's coat dress. Those ankle socks were the perfect touch.