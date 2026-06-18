Will We Finally Get To See Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have closely guarded their children’s privacy for many years. From clever crops, back-of-the-head shots, and creative posing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have managed to share some photos of their children without ever really showing the world what Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet look like.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fiercely guarded their privacy. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Clever poses hide their faces. (Image credit: Instagram / @meghan)

While some argue that any photos of their children are still a privacy concern, the truth remains that no one outside of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s inner circle really knows what Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet look like. After over six years of limiting their public exposure, all of that is about to change as Prince Harry is reportedly returning to the United Kingdom with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet in tow.

Prince Harry confirmed his plans to return to the U.K. with his family in July, to mark the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham. The pre-tournament events have been a driving force in creating excitement and publicity for the big games, which take place July 10-17, 2027. While there is no word if Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will spend any time with grandfather King Charles , or Uncle Prince William and Aunt Princess Kate—much less their only three cousins, Prince George , Princess Charlotte , and Prince Louis —any Royal Family reunions are likely to be private and closely guarded.

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Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have only really been seen from behind. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell)

The backs of their heads have become a familiar sight. (Image credit: Instagram / @meghan)

Despite years of protecting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s privacy, and ensuring they are safe and protected, a return to the U.K. creates an unprecedented public experience for the two young American royals. Given the high publicity of the pre-tournament Invictus Games events, and the excitement of seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back in the United Kingdom, it seems inevitable that photos of their little faces will emerge—whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want them to, or not.