Queen Elizabeth Felt “Great Sympathy” for Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Princess Margaret For This Reason

With Prince Andrew's latest scandals surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and his rent-free existence at Royal Lodge dominating royal headlines in recent weeks, there's been an increased interest in his relationship with his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Andrew—who announced last week that he'd no longer be using his Duke of York title—was considered by many to be the late Queen's favorite child. But according to royal biographer Robert Hardman, Queen Elizabeth also had a soft spot for other members of her family who were deemed "spares."

"People ask, why was The Queen so long-suffering with Andrew or Harry?" Hardman said in a new episode of the Daily Mail's podcast, "Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things." The royal expert continued, "I think it's because she saw the fact her father was a spare—and she also felt great sympathy for her sister, Margaret, who could never find her true role in life."

Although the late Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was born before Prince Andrew, she's ranked below him in the line of succession due to the law at the time of her birth—making him the "spare" to Prince Charles, now The King. Today, Princess Charlotte is in a different situation thanks to a 2013 law change that lets females keep their places in the line of succession, even if a brother is born after them.

Reflecting on royal spares, Hardman noted, "Then you have Prince Andrew, who can't work out what he's for. Prince Harry felt the same." He added that the late Queen "cut them a lot of slack. She had a great deal of sympathy for those in that position."

Co-host Kate Williams added, "When it comes to monarchy, it's winner takes all. You get everything, or you get nothing." However, Hardman pointed out one benefit of not being the future monarch. "You can get away with stuff the heir cannot," he said. "The heir has to knuckle down and be serious and dutiful."

The royal experts comments come after one of the late Queen's royal courtiers told the Times that Queen Elizabeth found it difficult to "humiliate" Prince Andrew by stripping him of his titles. “It is very hard for a mother to humiliate her son—far easier for a brother to do it," the palace source told the outlet. "That story is as old as the Bible.”

Meanwhile, discussions are being held as to whether Prince Andrew might have to appear before parliament to discuss the financial arrangements regarding Royal Lodge. This week, it was revealed by the Times that the prince has not paid rent on the property since moving there two decades ago.