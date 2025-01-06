Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
2025 is already shaping up to be a fantastic year for the British Royal Family. According to a new report, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the rest of the family are set to receive a massive rise in funding from the government.
In April, the Royal Family's Sovereign Grant, which helps to fund all of their activities, will rise by more than $56 million, per People. As a result, the royals will receive a whopping $165 million in funding.
Not all of the Royal Family's Sovereign Grant is provided by the British government. Instead, "a percentage of the profits of the Crown Estate revenue (initially set at 15%)" contribute, meaning that income from properties like Buckingham Palace factors into the total (via the Royal Family's official website).
During a difficult time for the economy, critics have suggested that the monarchy spend feels a little extravagant. "Campaigners have described the rise as 'scandalous' at a time when the U.K. government is struggling to find money for other things," Town & Country reported.
Of the increased Sovereign Grant, Republic CEO Graham Smith told Town & Country, "This is public money, all of this money comes from the government, at a time when the government is not able to properly fund schools, hospitals, police." He continued, "It is scandalous...Not only should it not be going up at all, it should be going down."
The royals faced some controversy in 2024 when The Sunday Times and Channel 4 conducted an investigation into the Royal Family's income sources. Notably, the investigation scrutinized the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster, which are portfolios of private property and land owned by Prince William and King Charles, respectively. The Sunday Times found that "the duchies are making millions of pounds each year by charging government departments, councils, businesses, mining companies, and the general public via a series of commercial rents and feudal levies."
Royal expert Richard Palmer suggested that the general public is more discerning about government spending, which includes the Sovereign Grant. "The days of the Royal Family doing three and a half thousand engagements a year are now long gone, so the public is getting less for their money," he told Town & Country. "I do think that the monarchy in general does a good job for the country and is part of the glue that binds us all together but that doesn't mean that as an institution, as individuals, they should be able to avoid criticism. They are not above scrutiny."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Hailey Bieber Shows Off the Sold-Out Bag Every Fashion Girl Wants
She snagged hers last fall.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
You'll Need to Set Aside Nearly Four Hours to See 'The Brutalist' in Theaters—But It's Worth It
If its Golden Globe wins are any indication, we'll be hearing more about the A24 drama throughout awards season.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
10 Must-Haves Marie Claire Editors Are Buying to Kickstart the New Year
Our team's investing in these items to start the new year right.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
Princess Kate Seems to be Breaking Tradition With Her 2025 Birthday Plans
The royal is said to be mixing things up for her 43rd birthday.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Paid £200 For a Date With Kate Middleton Before Their Royal Romance, Former Roommate Reveals
A St. Andrews alumna described "a party at a castle" where Will and Kate's connection started.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Working to "Balance Themselves as Parents With Being the Prince and Princess of Wales”
"Everyone is adjusting the dial..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Dad Said He’s “Incredibly Grateful” to King Charles for Walking Meghan Down the Aisle at Her Wedding
"I wish her no ill-will. My dream is that one day I could bring my whole family together."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Decision About Prince George's Future School Is "Pretty Much Sealed"
But a royal expert just predicted an "ideal" option for all *three* Wales kids.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Kate is Being "Careful" Not to "Commit" to Specific 43rd Birthday Plans Amid Cancer Battle
The Princess of Wales will mark her big day on Jan. 9.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
This Unexpected Royal is Being Called "a Reincarnation" of Queen Elizabeth
Her legacy lives on.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Hobby Meghan Markle Shares With Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Revealed in 'With Love, Meghan' Trailer
We're buzzing over this one.
By Kristin Contino Published