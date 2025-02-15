Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Costs Are "Spiraling Out of Control" Amid Home's Rumored Disrepair

Prince Andrew reportedly fought hard to keep his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Throughout 2024, the Duke of York appeared to be engaged in a battle with brother King Charles regarding the property. Eventually, Prince Andrew allegedly found the money required to stay in his home. But a new report has claimed that Andrew might have to deal with a large bill, with Royal Lodge falling further into disrepair.

Terry Fisher, a property expert at We Buy Any Home, told GB News, "Without regular attention, overgrowth can quickly spiral out of control, requiring professional intervention to restore order." He continued, "Maintaining 21 acres of gardens at a property like Royal Lodge would typically require a dedicated team of four to six gardeners, depending on the complexity of the landscaping."

An insider allegedly told the outlet that Andrew has "been doing his own gardening," and that the entire property is in a "shocking state."

Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in 1948. (Image credit: Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Elaborating on the potential upkeep costs of a home like Royal Lodge, Fisher said, "Costs can vary, but hiring experienced gardeners could range from £30,000 to £40,000 [approximately $24,000 to $32,000] annually per gardener, meaning the total annual maintenance bill could easily exceed £150,000 [approximately $119,000]." The expert continued, "This would cover routine tasks like mowing, pruning, planting, and general upkeep to ensure the grounds remain in top condition."

Last year, it was revealed that Prince Andrew's security detail at Royal Lodge had been removed, leading to rumors he was being iced out by King Charles. However, the Duke of York refused to move out of the property. Andrew, of course, was stripped of his patronages and honorary military titles after being accused of sexual assault by one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre.

"I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to The Sun , royal expert Hugo Vickers said, "What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved." Vickers continued, "If you were running a charity, you wouldn't be asking Prince Andrew to come and be your guest of honor. So nobody wants him in a public way."

