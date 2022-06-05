Prince Charles Blows Kate Middleton a Kiss During Sweet Greeting at Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving

It was a blink and you’d miss it moment between father-in-law and daughter-in-law on Friday that made eagle-eyed royal watchers swoon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived right before Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, and before they took part in the procession to take their seats, the foursome greeted one another by the front doors of the church.

“As they walked towards each other, Charles was seen blowing Kate a quick kiss, to the delight of royal fans,” The Mirror reports. “They then exchanged a few words before walking in to take their seats in the front row.”

Minus the notable absence of Her Majesty, almost all of the royal family was in attendance—including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate did not publicly interact with during the service. However, Marie Claire reported yesterday that the Sussexes paid a visit to Charles and Camilla’s London home, Clarence House, after the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

This morning, on the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Charles and Camilla took part in the Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London, where he chatted with, among others, Sarah Friar, CEO of neighborhood app Nextdoor, who sat opposite the Prince of Wales, reports The Mirror .

“He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend,” Friar said, adding that Charles commented “When it comes to Monday, are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that.”

Friar said that it was “a wonderful thought” for all of us.