Prince George is Already Taking in Part in Meetings Learning How to Be King

Though Prince George (along with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) are being raised in as “normal” of a childhood as possible for an heir to the throne, royal expert Robert Jobson writes in The Daily Express that he is already taking part in meetings that prepare him to be king someday.

Jobson reports that the future monarch—who just turned 10 yesterday—“is a studious and sporty schoolboy who loves soccer.” Though his privacy has been fastidiously guarded by his parents since they took him home from the Lindo Wing 10 years ago today (just one day after his birth!), we’re seeing George more and more these days, from cricket matches to Wimbledon to attending the Royal International Air Tattoo and Trooping the Colour.

“He looks the spitting image of his dad and apparently insists on dressing like him, too—with a jacket and tie—when the occasion requires,” Jobson writes. “He gets on well with his loving granddad King Charles III too, and famously took part in the Coronation as a Page of Honor and didn’t put a foot wrong.”

Much like his father, Prince William, once had chats with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth while a student at Eton, George is beginning to do the same with his own grandparent on the throne: “I’m told his informal chats with his grandfather are becoming more frequent,” Jobson writes. “You sense, just like William’s relationship with the late Queen, Elizabeth II, when he was an Eton schoolboy, George’s close bond with the King will be important in preparing for his future role.”

George stays grounded through the love of his mother, the Princess of Wales, The Mirror reports, with the outlet writing “it’s Kate’s caring and confident parenting skills that will give the future king the inner strength required as he navigates his path to the throne.”

“George is very lucky to have Catherine as his mother,” royal expert Jennie Bond said. “She’s showing herself to be an excellent parent in quite difficult circumstances and doing a great job of making sure George grows up as balanced, confident, and happy as possible. As second in line to the throne behind his father, Prince William, he really is in a unique position for a child who has only just reached his double digits milestone. But it’s his mother who is keeping him as grounded as possible. Even though he has this big destiny ahead of him, Catherine tries very hard to ensure his childhood is as normal as possible with walks in the park, outings with friends, and visits to local museums and farms.”

Bond said that “key to this was agreeing with the press that George and his siblings would largely be left alone in exchange for her initiative to release photos of them at key points in their lives. Being in the spotlight must be a bit disconcerting for a 10-year-old, but George now copes pretty well with cameras and public attention at big occasions. Mind you, lately he has had a bit of luck because Louis has earned himself the reputation of being the kid who clowns around and grabs the spotlight. So that takes the heat off George a bit.”

George is being raised in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, and does have a nanny, Maria Borrallo, though she doesn’t live with the family. “George is luckier because William and Catherine are far less formal and more natural around people,” Bond said. “I think it’s also much better and more modern to bring up George in a house that isn’t too vast, on the Windsor estate. He’s got a lot on his plate, coming to terms with the role that lies ahead, and the fact that he is, by accident of birth, different to every other child his age. I think he needs his parents close by to talk things through, which I’m sure they do.”

George and his parents were seen touring Eton College, his father’s alma mater, which begins accepting pupils at 13—just three years from now for George. “Although Kate and William will probably send him to boarding school in the future, I suppose that won’t be for another three years,” Bond said. “So I think that’s the benefit of learning from the mistakes of the past and doing things differently. As a result, I think George is a much more rounded, happier boy than Charles likely was.”

Psychologist Emma Kenny said the shock of William losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the tender age of 15 likely impacts the way he raises his three kids: “Having experienced the profound grief of losing a parent at a young age, William understands, like few others can, the importance of providing emotional support and stability to his own children,” Kenny said. “The empathy, kindness, and strength he gained from that difficult time are evident in the parenting approach that both he and Kate take.”

Kenny praised Kate’s hands-on parenting style in particular, adding that this is giving George crucial foundations to build on for his future role as king. “Kate is showing herself to be an excellent nurturer by providing emotional security and is consistently present at important moments in his life, taking on an active role in his day-to-day activities,” she said. “The way she interacts with all her children publicly demonstrates warmth and understanding. She’s taking a balanced approach, teaching them about their royal duties while allowing them space for normal childhood experiences. The past year has probably taught George an awful lot about his destiny—to see the Jubilee, followed by the late Queen’s funeral, and then the Coronation. That’s a lot for a 10-year-old to absorb. It was a baptism of fire for George, being shown on a global stage ‘You’re second in line to the throne, this is your destiny. This is what’s going to happen to you.’ I hope William and Kate have taken him to one side and calmed him, explained to him and, more than anything, listened to him.”

The skills Kate is developing in George now will one day be evident when he is king, Kenny said. “Kate’s guidance will make a more personable and empathetic monarch, equipped to handle the challenges of modern-day monarchy,” she said. “Since she’s likely to be queen before her son is crowned, the mentoring that he will receive from her will be powerfully educating. She’s sowing the seeds for him to cope with the pressures by maintaining a high level of positive communication and a family foundation of love and security. At 10, George has a secure base from which to explore the world, make mistakes, and grow in character. The accepting nature Kate and William demonstrate will help him develop emotional literacy and an empathetic nature. Encouraging George to express his feelings and concerns, normalizing them and offering comfort, will help him develop resilience, too. Of course, all these skills will be essential in his future role, as he will face immense public scrutiny.”